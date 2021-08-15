Veronica Kufre is currently fighting for her life after she was hit by a stray bullet from an official of the NSCDC in Akwa Ibom

The victim was said to be guest at a wedding ceremony in Nsukara community, near the University of Uyo main campus

The official who allegedly fired the stray bullet was drafted to provide security at the ceremony on Saturday, August 14

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - Veronica Kufre has been hospitalised after she was hit by a stray bullet during a wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 14, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

The Punch reports that the marriage ceremony ended in disarray following an accidental discharge by an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

A 15-year-old girl has been hit by a stray bullet during a wedding ceremony in Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: @aksgovt

Source: Facebook

The unfortunate incident occurred at Nsukara community, near the University of Uyo's main campus during the rush for drinks and food.

In another report b Channels TV, the security officer drafted to maintain order joined other guests to help himself with food alongside his colleague when the sudden discharge occurred.

The 15-year-old is receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of a private clinic in the capital of the oil-rich state after three hospitals had refused to admit her.

An anonymous source narrating the incident to the online publication on Sunday, August 15, said though one of the officers was was quick to redirect the nozzle of the gun to the ground, fragments had, however, hit the victim who was close by.

Source: Legit Newspaper