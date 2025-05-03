Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray's second goal against Sivasspor in the Turkish Super League

The striker reacted quickest to tap home after Gabriel Sara's initial shot bounced off the goalpost

Osimhen scored his 32nd goal of the season and set a new personal best for most goals in a season

Victor Osimhen scored two goal for Galatasaray in the first against Sivasspor in the matchday 34 of the Turkish Super League at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul on May 3, 2025.

Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira continued his impressive goalscoring run, opening the scoring in the ninth minute.

The Super Eagles forward scored an opportunistic goal in the 15th minute, striking home from inside the box after Gabriel Sara’s initial shot struck the inside of the goalpost. Turkish winger Baris Alper Yilmaz added the third in the 21st minute.

Osimhen added to his tally with his second goal and Galatasaray’s fourth in the 31st minute, another opportunistic goal after the ball fell to him in the box. The visiting team pulled one back two minutes later.

He was denied a hat trick by the video assistant referee after his goal two minutes into the second half was chalked off. He was substituted and replaced by Dries Mertens in the 70th minute.

Osimhen sets new personal record

According to Leagues Reporter, Osimhen has set a new personal best with his 33nd goal of the season, breaking the record of 31 goals which he set during that 2022/23 title-winning season at Napoli.

Source: Legit.ng