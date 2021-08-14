The special task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) made some crucial arrests after the recent Plateau killing

According to the leadership of OPSH, not less than 12 suspected were arrested in Jos on Saturday, August 14

The unit called on well-meaning citizens to help in providing useful information that will aid the arrest of more suspects

Jos, Plateau - About 12 suspects said to be linked to the killings along the Rukuba road, Jos North LGA of Plateau were arrested by the special task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Saturday, August 14.

This was revealed in a statement released on Saturday in Jos by the media officer of OPSH, Major Ishaku Takwa, PM News reports.

The military called on the public to help it with useful information to nab more suspects (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Source: Facebook

Takawa, in his brief report, said:

“This morning, our troops swiftly responded to distress calls that suspected hoodlums blocked a Junction along Rukuba Road in Jos North and attacked some commuters.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Unfortunately, some persons lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, while others with varying degrees of injuries have been evacuated to a medical facility for care.

“So far, 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and troops are on the trail of others, who took part in the heinous act."

He added that the Commander of the task force, Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, has urged Nigerians to help in furnishing the team with reliable information that would lead to the arrest of other suspects.

25 travellers killed in Jos buried in mass grave, victims identified

Meanwhile, 25 travellers killed by hoodlums at the Gada-Biyu area of Jos-Zaria road in Jos North local government area of Plateau state had been buried in a mass grave at Dadinkowa cemetery.

The hoodlums had intercepted about 92 travellers in five 18-seater buses and killed 25 of them.

The Plateau state police command in a statement on Saturday, August 14, confirmed the attack, saying 22 persons died and 14 injured.

It was, however, gathered that the death toll rose from the previous 22 to 25 following a visit to the Plateau Specialist Hospital where the corpses were initially taken to.

The police said the attackers were suspected to be Irigwe youths. According to the police, the victims were Muslim faithful who were coming back from the annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi state and were heading to Ikare in Ondo state.

Source: Legit