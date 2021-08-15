A bridge has collapsed at in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State, leaving two women missing.

At least 21 persons, including 11 disqualified military applicants, were reported killed on Sunday as a bridge collapsed in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Residents said the bridge collapsed following heavy flooding.

The chairperson of Jigawa Civil Society Forum, Musbahu Basirka, told PREMIUM TIMES that the victims were travelling in a Hummer commuter bus from Kano to Adamawa when the incident happened.

Mr Basirka said the dead include a teenage girl but one of the applicants reportedly survived with leg fracture.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on August 6 how the Jigawa State Government diverted traffic from the highway linking the state and Kano with North-east Nigeria over concerns over the state of a bridge on the route following heavy downpours.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The State Government had urged commuters to use alternative routes to allow work on the bridge.

However, the bridge marked for the work was not the one affected in the Sunday collapse.

Officials in the state are yet to comment on the development.

Photos emerge as Mokwa/Jebba link bridge collapses, road users scamper for safety

Earlier, some cars were trapped after the collapse of a bridge in Tatabu and Gida Moin village along Jebba/Mokwa/Kotangora road in Niger state.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing the report, but the road users have been advised to seek an alternative route to get to their destinations.

A terse message sent to Legit.ng by a resident of Abuja, noted that the motorists going to Niger state and its environs can take Abuja/Lokoja road to avoid being trapped as the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are making concerted efforts to prevent loss of lives.

Many vehicles burnt as tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

In a related report, a number of vehicles were destroyed in a tanker explosion at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday, June 22.

Ahmed Umar, the Ogun state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident. According to Umar, the tragic incident occurred at about 6.20 am, adding that the explosion occurred in front of Romona trailer park at Ogere.

He said the Ogun State Fire Service arrived at the scene while the FRSC operatives are on the ground managing the traffic situation.

Source: Legit