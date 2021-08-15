Former emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido said on Saturday, August 14 that Nigeria had made zero progress since 1981

Nigeria’s GDP per capita on purchasing power parity had gone through a cycle where it grew and plummeted to nearly the amount it was 40 years ago

Meanwhile, he said that the government must make the economy grow for the sake of ordinary Nigerians

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, has revealed that Nigeria made no progress in 40 years.

Sanusi who was a former Emir of Kano said this at a colloquium to mark his 60th birthday

Accoding to him, though he has paid the price for speaking the truth, Nigerians were the ones paying the real price “in form of poverty, insecurity, and high rate of inflation”.

He said:

“Calling me an enemy or critic will not make those facts go away. So, anywhere we go, we must face these facts. I have tried not to say much, not because there is nothing to say or because I am afraid of speaking. The reason I have not spoken much in the last two years is because, I don’t even have to say anything anymore, because all the things we were warning about have come.

“According to the World Bank, where were we in 2019? At this rate, in the next two years, in terms of purchasing power parity, the average income of a Nigerian would have gone back to what it was in 1980 under Shehu Shagari. That means in 40 years, we made zero progress; 40 years wasted."

