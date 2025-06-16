A new report from the NBS has revealed that Nigeria recorded a positive trade balance in the first quarter of 2025

The bureau stated that Nigeria's total exports were higher than the amount of goods imported in the first 3 months

Crude oil leads the export data in India and European countries

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that Nigeria’s total trade stood at N36.02 trillion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

This is a 6.19% increase compared to N33.93 trillion reported in Q1 2024. It is, however, 1.58% lower than the N36.60 trillion recorded in Q4 2024.

Nigeria records positive trade as export rises Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of the trade numbers for Q1, 2025

Exports accounted for 57.18% of total trade, with a value of N20.60 trillion, reflecting a 7.42% increase from N19.18 trillion in Q1 2024 and a 2.92% rise from N20.01 trillion in Q4 2024.

Crude oil remained the major product leaving Nigeria, contributing N12.96 trillion or 62.89% of the total exports in Q1, 2025.

Non-crude oil exports totalled N7.64 trillion, representing 37.11% of exports, while non-oil products contributed N3.17 trillion (15.38%).

On the other hand, imports accounted for 42.82% of total trade, with a value of N15.43 trillion.

This is a 4.59% increase over N14.75 trillion in Q1 2024, but a 7.02% decrease compared to N16.59 trillion in Q4 2024.

At the end of the quarter, Nigeria recorded a positive trade balance of N5.17 trillion, an increase of 51.07% compared to the previous quarter.

Top imports by category and origin

Major import categories in Q1 2025 were:

Mineral fuels: N4.97 trillion

Machinery & transport equipment: N4.06 trillion

Chemicals & related products: N2.23 trillion

Snapshot of Nigeria's trade in the first 3 months of 2025 Photo credit: NBS

Source: Facebook

Top import regions:

Asia: N8.77 trillion (56.87%)

Europe: N3.26 trillion (21.14%)

America: N2.29 trillion (14.86%)

Africa: N1.00 trillion (6.49%)

ECOWAS – N0.20 trillion (1.30%)

Oceania – N0.10 trillion (0.64%)

Countries Nigeria is importing from and value in Q1

China: N4.66 trillion

India: N1.72 trillion

USA: N1.42 trillion

Netherlands: N81 billion

UAE: N62 billion

Export destinations by region:

Europe: N8.64 trillion (41.96%)

Asia: N6.75 trillion (32.79%)

America: N3.33 trillion (16.16%)

Africa: N1.85 trillion (9.00%)

ECOWAS: N1.07 trillion (57.58% of Africa exports)

Top 5 countries buying Nigerian goods

India: N2.84 trillion

Netherlands: N2.26 trillion

USA: N1.54 trillion (7.49%)

France: N1.44 trillion (7.01%)

Spain: N1.44 trillion (6.99%)

Top African countries doing business with Nigeria

In Q1 2025, Nigeria exported goods worth N1.85 trillion to African countries, with the top destinations being South Africa (N0.71 trillion), Ivory Coast (N0.43 trillion), Senegal (N0.35 trillion), Togo (N0.13 trillion), and Ghana (N0.12 trillion) these five countries accounted for 93.91% of total exports to Africa.

During the same period, imports from African countries stood at N77 billion, mainly sourced from Angola (N22 billion), Togo (N13 billion), South Africa (N13 billion), Algeria (N12 billion), and Egypt (N9 million).

Nigeria’s top exports in Africa

Petroleum oils: N1.49 trillion

Light fuel oil: N70 billion

Electrical energy: N70 billion

Other light oils: N30 billion

Urea: N30 billion

Dangote refinery imports more crude oil from US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroluem Refinery has increased its processing level and is finding it difficult to source crude locally

To close the gap and meet its production requirement, the refinery has decided to increase the import of US crude.

New data shows that Dangote refinery has sourced about one-third of its crude from the US in 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng