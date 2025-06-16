Former Enyimba FC goalkeeper and Togolese international, Bassa Sabirou Djeri has been confirmed dead

Enyimba released an official statement confirming the loss of the 37-year-old goalkeeper after a brief illness

Djeri earned 15 caps for the Togo national senior team and also featured for Gbikinti FC, where his career started

The Nigerian and Togolese football communities are in mourning following the death of former Enyimba FC goalkeeper and Togolese international, Bassa Sabirou Djeri.

The 37-year-old goalie passed away after a brief illness, as confirmed in an official statement released by the Nigerian Premier League record winners Enyimba.

Former Enyimba FC goalkeeper and Togolese international, Bassa Sabirou Djeri, has been confirmed dead. Photo credit: Steven Lavon

Source: Twitter

Djeri, who was celebrated for his calm demeanour and commanding presence between the goalposts, made significant contributions to both club and country throughout his career.

His death has cast a sober cloud over fans, teammates, and football associations in Nigeria, Togo, and beyond.

A career marked by determination and discipline

Born on June 17, 1987, in Bassar, Togo, Djeri began his football journey at Gbikinti FC, a club in his homeland, BSN Sports reports.

His talent quickly stood out, earning him a place in the Togolese national team, the Eperviers.

Over the course of his international career, he made 15 appearances for Togo, showcasing his agility, tactical awareness, and consistency as a goalkeeper.

Djeri’s professionalism opened doors to international club football, and he went on to play for top African sides, including Cameroon’s Coton Sport and Nigeria’s Enyimba.

Djeri’s club career saw him play for notable teams such as Cameroon’s Coton Sport and Nigeria’s Enyimba FC. Photo by Ryad Kramdi

Source: Getty Images

At each stop in his career, the Togolese goalkeeper was recognised for his work ethic, humble character, and leadership qualities.

Enyimba pays tribute to a "gentle giant"

According to the Independent, Enyimba, where Djeri spent a notable part of his career, issued a heartfelt tribute upon news of his passing. In their statement.

“A symbol of dedication, resilience, and unshakable spirit both on and off the pitch,” the club described Djeri.

“He was more than just a player, Bassa Djeri was a gentle giant, a man of incredible integrity, discipline, and class.

“He will always be remembered as a valued member of the Enyimba family who served the badge with pride and honour.”

Djeri’s influence at the Aba club extended beyond his shot-stopping abilities as he was a steady figure in the locker room, offering quiet leadership and encouraging team togetherness.

An outpouring of grief across Africa

The news of Djeri’s passing has triggered an outpouring of grief across football circles in both Togo and Nigeria.

Fans, former colleagues, and fellow professionals have expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to a man who gave so much to the sport.

While his life was cut short, Bassa Djeri’s legacy endures through the memories he created on the pitch and the values he embodied off it.

AFCON midfielder dies after morning walk

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Football Federation have mourned the passing of a former Super Eagles midfielder, who passed away on February 14 after his early morning walk.

The football federation confirmed that former midfielder Ayo Ogunlana passed away on Valentine's Day after his early morning walk at his home in Kaduna.

Ogunlana starred for Nigeria in the 90s, playing for local clubs Leventis and Ranchers Bees and was famously referred to as the dead-ball king for his free-kick abilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng