Former Emir of Kano and new caliph of the Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said he has no intention of running for any political position in the country.

However, Sanusi who stated this in Kaduna on Thursday, said he will continue to educate the public on the right candidates to vote for during elections.

Sanusi says he has no plan to join politics. Photo: Muhammadu Sanusi

Source: Facebook

BBC Hausa reported that Muhammadu Sanusi II, who made the remarks at a meeting of the Muqaddimai and Shaykhs of the sect for the first time since his appointment as Caliph, said his views did not mean that he would enter politics.

According to him, “If we have those we trust who promised they will work for the betterment of the nation, then we can come together and help them – this is not politics.”

He said failure to do so could put Nigerians at great risk and challenge.

He said priority should be given to education, especially for children, before the country’s problems could be addressed.

“If we did not educate our children to become successful, while other people send their children to schools, they will end up working for those ones that attend school and that’s the end,” he said.

However, some of the scholars, who attended the event, said prayers needed to be included in the suggestions made by the former emir.

Sheikh Halliru Maraya said there is a need for people to have more fear of God, adding that the authorities should protect the lives and property of the people and provide them with welfare.

Source: Legit.ng