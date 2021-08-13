A coconut oil refining plant will soon berth in Akwa Ibom as earlier announced by the state government

The refinery is expected to create 1300 direct jobs and 3000 indirect employment opportunities in the state

To ensure the success of the refinery, the Akwa Ibom state government has kick-started a campaign to ensure seedlings for the facility are in excess

Uyo - The Akwa Ibom state government on Thursday, August 12 gave approval for Saturday, September 18 as the State Coconut Day.

The decision was taken at the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Governor Emmanuel wants Akwa Ibomites to plant 300,000 coconut seedlings to boost its new refinery. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the media unit of Government House, Uyo revealed that at least 300,000 seedlings will be planted as a part of the coconut revolution agenda of the State Government.

Governor Emmanuel had earlier announced that 1300 direct jobs and 3000 indirect employment opportunities will be available by September 2021 in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Emmanuel made this known on Friday, May 21 while inspecting the installation of production lines at the state-owned coconut factory.

He said the project will also provide technology transfer from the foreign experts to the Akwa Ibom people while boosting the economy in the state.

Also at the state executive council meeting, the government gave approval for the construction of Mkpat Enin-Ikot Ubo-Ikot Ntot Nkikara road in Mkpat Enin and Ikot Abasi local government areas.

The 10.519kilometres road being awarded to Gitto Construction Company is expected to be completed in 18 months, according to the approval of a memo presented by the commissioner for works and fire service, Professor Eno Ibanga.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, the commissioner for information and strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong said the state government has also approved the immediate rehabilitation of Idua road in Eket local government area.

Also, as part of efforts to tackle the environmental threats within Uyo, the governor mandated the commissioner for environment and his works and fire service counterpart to take immediate steps to curtail the existing environmental threat and to prevent future occurrences.

Recall that Governor Emmanuel recently set modalities to commence commercial production of tomato puree - the concentrate used for making tomato paste in Akwa Ibom state.

The commissioner for trade and investment, Barr. Ukpong Akpabio gave this hint during the graduation ceremony organised for 169 youths who successfully completed training in vegetable enterprise development in the state recently.

Akpabio stated that the government is taking steps to ensure youths are sufficiently and productively engaged in agriculture and food production.

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has assured that his administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that investments that belong to the Akwa Ibom people are not left to waste, but are been put into productive use.

The governor made the promise on Thursday, February 11 while inaugurating a shopping mall at the Ibom Tropicana Entertainment Complex, Uyo.

He further assured that his administration remains committed to completing all projects initiated in the state for the benefit of the Akwa Ibom people.

