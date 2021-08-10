Again, the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has taken a bloody turn in Imo state

The directive becomes violent as three passengers and a driver were reportedly killed on Monday, August 9, at Nkwogu in Aboh Mbaise LGA

Reports indicate that the police spokeperson in the state, Michael Abattam assured of proper investigation

Mbaise LGA, Imo state - The sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has again turned bloody in Imo state.

The directive given by the southeast group led by Nnamdi Kanu took a different turn as three passengers and a driver were reportedly killed at Nkwogu in Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state on Monday, August 9, by unknown gunmen.

The Sun reports that a source from the area saw three passengers burnt to death in a transport company vehicle while the driver was reportedly shot dead by the gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

The incident has forced residents to take cover in their various houses as motorists completely avoided the Orlu main town. Photo credit: @HopeUzodimma01

Reports indicate that the police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, confirmed the development and assured of proper investigation.

Earlier, the sit-at-home order by the group witnessed a partial compliance in Imo state as shops and public places were reportedly under lock and key at the early hours of the day but few traders present in the course of filing the report, later opened for business, report further indicates.

The situation appears to be different at the Orlu local government area of the state which is believed to be the centre of the crisis in recent times.

Roads were completely deserted as shops were closed for business except for vehicles of security operatives patrolling the roads.

The unknown gunmen in their convoy were moving to some places within and outside Orlu, as a way of enforcing the sit-at-home order, Vanguard gathered.

IPOB’s sit-at-home order suffers major setback in Ebonyi

In a similar vein, there was no sit-at-home in Ebonyi state on Monday, August 9, as all schools, markets, commercial banks and offices were reportedly open.

The directive, issued by Governor David Umahi, countering an earlier order given by the proscribed IPOB.

According to the Ebonyi governor, observing unnecessary sit-at-home will draw the state backwards economically and it is wrong.

