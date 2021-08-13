History has been made in oil-rich Bayelsa months after the state government commissioned its newly built airport

The first commercial flight to the state occurred on Wednesday, August 11 signalling the beginning of full aviation operations in Bayelsa

Governor Duoye Diri led prominent members of the ruling and traditional class in the state on the maiden flight

Yenagoa - A United Nigeria Airline (UNA) aircraft touched down at the Bayelsa state International Airport on Wednesday, August 11 becoming the first commercial flight to commence operations at the facility.

The aircraft which took off from Lagos had on board the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, and other dignitaries.

Governor Diri acknowledges cheers from Bayelsans at the airport. Photo credit: Bayelsa state government

Source: Facebook

Channels Television quoted Governor Diri as saying:

“From today, you can book online, you can book and we hope that by next week or thereabout, they will commence the usual commercial flights from Lagos to Yenagoa and from Abuja to Yenagoa.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Guardian newspaper reports that the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, and King Alfred Diete-Spiff said the airport would open economic opportunities for Bayelsans.

They urged Bayelsa people to take advantage of the opportunities the airport would bring to empower themselves.

The international airport is located at Wilberforce Island, Amassama, Yenogoa, the capital of Bayelsa state.

The airport was commissioned for construction in 2012 by ex-Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and had its inaugural flight on valentine's day in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom state government on Sunday, June 13 took delivery of two new aircraft – the Airbus A220 series – a new addition to the fleet of Ibom Air.

Ibom Air, a wholly-owned airline by the state government, now has seven aircraft in its fleet with its latest additions.

The two aircraft touched down at about 3 p.m. at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, watched by a large crowd of Akwa Ibom residents and dignitaries.

In a related development, the Akwa Ibom government has indicated its readiness to collaborate with the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the areas of aviation and tourism.

This was highlighted when Governor Emmanuel had discussions with the High Commissioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria, Mr. Wendell Vincent Carlton De Landro, at Government House, Uyo.

Governor Emmanuel who expressed appreciation for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’s interest in the state’s budding aviation industry and other areas of economic venture, pointed out that his administration has repositioned the state for such collaboration.

Source: Legit