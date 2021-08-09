A program to ensure young leaders become agents of change in their respective communities is currently ongoing

The Akwa Ibom state government has registered student leaders in the state for the programme to develop their capacity

The move is seen as part of Governor Udom Emmanuel's quest to lift the intellectual capacity of young Akwa Ibomites

Uyo - Akwa Ibom state student leaders are currently undergoing their first-ever leadership and capacity development training courtesy of the state government.

The training which is billed to run from Monday, August 9 to Friday, August 13 holds in Abuja.

Governor Emmanuel has approved a capacity development program for Akwa Ibom students. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

An initiative to lift the intellectual capacity of students

The initiative is part of Governor Udom Emmanuel's quest to lift the capacity and intellectual content of students.

According to Comrade Akwaowo Clifford Ukpong, the special assistant to the governor on student matters, the training is a fatherly gift and blessing that is well appreciated by the children.

He said in a statement seen by Legit.ng:

“His Excellency is grooming student leaders to create a lasting impact in the student community. His mentorship has also made students realize that the baton of leadership and advocacy passed from the older generation must not be dropped by the present generation.

“As a roadmap to self-awareness, self-development, and an eye-opener to opportunities and connections which often elude the younger generation, our governor is ensuring that effective utilization of our capabilities is enhanced.”

Comrade Ukpong further stated that:

“The training/retreat is a testament to the Governor's unparalleled love for education which has culminated in regular recruitment of teachers, massive renovation/ fencing of schools, improved infrastructures on campuses, regular subvention to state-owned tertiary institutions, free tuition in public primary and secondary schools in the state, among others.

“Worthy of note is that his administration has given utmost attention to other sectors by promoting quality health care delivery, security, economic development, sustenance of peace, agriculture, aviation development, sports, etc.”

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has expressed grief over the death of five prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members from Akwa Ibom who died on Wednesday, July 28 in a car accident on their way to orientation camp in Katsina state.

He noted that it is painful to lose a child after investing much in raising them educationally and otherwise.

He made the comments while receiving the Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim who was on a condolence visit to him on Thursday, July 29 at Government House, Uyo.

A forgiving government

In another development, the Akwa Ibom state government has reviewed the expulsion of Iniobong Ekpo by the Senate of Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU, and directed the university to immediately recall the student.

The student was rusticated by AKSU authorities after he was accused of writing defamatory posts about government officials.

The decision was taken at the council meeting of the Akwa Ibom state government presided over by Governor Emmanuel on Thursday, July 8.

