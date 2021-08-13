A Nigerian dad recently took to social media to celebrate his daughter who made him proud by making A in all her papers in high school

The brilliant young girl is off to Kings College London to study Culture, Media and Creative Industries

Social media users soon joined in the celebration as they flooded the comment section of the post to wish the girl well

A brilliant young girl in the United Kingdom has been celebrated on social media by her Nigerian father after making A in all her papers in her high school.

The father identified as Tosh Modupe shared adorable photo of himself and the lady on LinkedIn and disclosed that the latter is off to Kings College London to study Culture, Media and Creative Industries.

The Nigerian dad celebrated his brilliant daughter on social media for her outstanding academic performance. Photo credit: Tosh Modupe/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In his words:

"My daughter has A’s & A Stars across the board and off to Kings College London University to Study Culture, Media & Creative Industries…"

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"It’s seems as though academia is within the family gene."

Gratitude to those that were helpful

Tosh expressed gratitude to those that helped his daughter on her academic journey, saying the success is dedicated to them.

In his words:

"Well done to all the family members & Godparents who have assisted my beautiful daughter on her academic journey this is for you."

Social media celebrate the brilliant girl

Rani Moorcroft said:

"Congratulations wonderful news. To you and any proud parents once their children’s feet touch the ground I’m happy to give them some work experience to encourage their young siblings coming up behind them. Black history month coming up, lots to celebrate yet lots also to keep the momentum up."

Sheena King commented:

"She looks like daddy, well done keep."

C W. said:

"Congratulations. The work the kids put in despite the challenges of the last 18 months or so, is unbelievably remarkable. We must all be very proud of them indeed."

Jeremy Coker wrote:

"Many congratulations! The sky is the limit! Amazing what Odiche Special Bread can do for the brain."

Nigerian lady who graduated with 1st class bags scholarship for masters in US

In other news, a young Nigerian lady identified as Sarah Oladejo has taken to social media to celebrate her win after bagging a full-ride scholarship for her master's degree in computational biology at the University of Alabama, United States.

Oladejo who graduated from the Lagos State University (LASU) with a first class said she was selected for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship.

In her words:

"I was selected for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship for a Masters in Canada and a Graduate Assistantship as well as a Fellowship for my Master's degree in the United States of America. Allow me to introduce to you a Graduate Scholar and Fellow at the University of Alabama, USA going for a Master's degree in Computational Biology on a full-ride scholarship."

Source: Legit.ng