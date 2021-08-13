A Nigerian man who graduated with a perfect GPA of 5.0 from the University of Debrecen has advised students to be open to positive opportunities available to them while on campus

Oluwatosin Olowoyeye finished his master's degree from the Hungarian university on a fully funded scholarship

The young man said he didn't bag a first-class in his first degree even when he was chasing only academics

Oluwatosin Olowoyeye, a young Nigerian man who graduated from the University of Debrecen with a perfect GPA of 5.0, has taken to social media to inspire students that they can chase other opportunities even while studying.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Olowoyeye said he bagged a fully-funded scholarship to the Hungarian university and didn't waste any opportunity that crossed his path.

Oluwatosin Olowoyeye has given a piece of advice to students. Photo credit: Oluwatosin Olowoyeye/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In his words:

"Fast forward, to my master’s program both the one I just finished here and the one I didn’t complete back at home before I landed a fully-funded scholarship to study here in Hungary, I can say I didn’t waste any opportunity that crossed my path, I was also intentional about acquiring skills."

He learnt from his mistakes

The young man learnt from the mistakes he made when he was an undergraduate. He said he was busy chasing after academics alone.

Despite his focus on academics, Olowoyeye didn't graduate with a first class.

He said:

"As an undergraduate, I was just busy chasing after academics, in the end, I didn’t even finish with a first class. I was just oblivious of many opportunities that were available at my disposal right there on campus."

Olowoyeye said students can make more money online without the demands of the work affecting their schedule on campus.

