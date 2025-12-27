Emmanuel Emenike warns Nigeria’s lack of a clear game plan could jeopardise their AFCON 2025 title hopes

The former striker stresses the need for tactical instructions for players like Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze

Emenike highlights that competition for spots in the Super Eagles squad is crucial to maintain performance levels

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has voiced concerns over Nigeria’s tactical approach at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The three-time African champions started their campaign with a 2-1 win against Tanzania, although many Nigerians were not too impressed by the team’s display.

With superstars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, and Alex Iwobi, the Super Eagles struggled to dominate the encounter against the Taifa Stars.

Emenike, who led Nigeria to win the AFCON in 2013, fears that Nigeria’s squad, which is filled with superstar players, might not be enough win the competition in Morocco without a structured strategy from manager Chelle.

“I think we have a lot of good players, but what we don't have is a game plan. I think we need a game plan,” Emenike said on the ATHLST podcast.

“It's not about throwing players, especially big players like Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen. You need to tell them what you want from them.”

The former Olympiacos forward emphasised that top players must be guided properly to maximize their impact.

Without clear instructions, even the most gifted stars could struggle against organised opposition.

Tanzania as a wake-up call

Emenike pointed to Nigeria’s opener against Tanzania as a case study for what could go wrong.

Despite winning, the Super Eagles were exposed at times, with the opposition exploiting defensive weaknesses and creating one-on-one situations.

“They had the Super Eagles on one side of the pitch before eventually switching the ball to the other side, so they could take on our players one-on-one. They tried to exploit Zaidu Sanusi a lot, and their goal came from that. That's what I'm talking about,” Emenike explained.

The message is clear that having star players alone is not sufficient.

Tactical cohesion and awareness of the opposition’s strategies are essential for Nigeria to secure the AFCON title.

Super Eagles prepare for Tunisia test

Up next for the Super Eagles is a crucial clash against Tunisia on Saturday, December 27, and a win for Chelle’s men could confirm their qualification to the Round of 16.

According to CAF Online, Nigeria and Tunisia have met 21 times in all competitions. Of those encounters, the Super Eagles have claimed five victories, Tunisia six, while 10 matches ended in draws.

Nigeria, runners-up in the 2023 edition, are aiming for a fourth AFCON title after successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

