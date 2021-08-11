A sixth-grade teacher identified as Judy Toesing asked her student in 1997 to invite her to her Harvard graduation and this request was granted

The student named Christin Gilmer graduated from Harvard as a doctor of public health in 2018 and appreciated Toesing for inspiring her

According to Toesing, she has high expectations of all her students and was not surprised that Gilmer achieved the academic feat

A sixth-grade teacher in Arizona, Judy Toesing, proved to the world that teachers are not just meant to teach but to inspire their students.

At the end of the school year in 1997, the teacher wrote a note on a student's report card:

"It has been a joy to have you in class. Keep up the good work! Invite me to your Harvard graduation!"

It came to pass

Twenty-one years later, which was in 2018, the student, Christin Gilmer, graduated from Harvard as a doctor of public health and invited Toesing to her graduation.

According to Gilmer, Toesing was the first person to encourage her in the journey of studying public health.

She wrote a thank you note on her Facebook page.

The note quickly grabbed the attention of school administrators, who decided to honour Toesing by inviting her to the 2018 Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's convocation, at no cost to her.

Speaking with CNN, Toesing said she wasn't surprised that Gilmer achieved such a feat because she has high expectations of all her students.

In her words:

"I feel honored that Harvard chose to tell Christin's story, her journey, and that I was a small part of that journey."

