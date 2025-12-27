Nigerian streamer Peller shared his preparations for the upcoming new year amid turbulence in his relationship with Jarvis

Recall that the young lovers have since gone their separate ways after the TikToker crashed his Mercedes-Benz

In a recent update, Peller opened up on the mindset he is working towards for 2026, igniting reactions online

Popular Nigerian streamer Peller has shared a message hinting at his plans for the coming year, amid ongoing reports that he recently gifted his ex-lover, Jarvis, the sum of N10 million.

The online personality took to social media to repost a quote from the Instagram page ruthlessmindsetquotes, suggesting a focus on personal growth and a fresh start as the new year approaches.

The post read: “2026 is coming. Delete negative people. Forget your past. Accept your mistakes. Restart your life.”

Although Peller did not directly address the reports surrounding the alleged N10 million gift to Jarvis, many fans have linked the motivational message to recent developments in his personal life.

The post has since sparked reactions online.

See his message below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller finally broken his silence following a near-fatal car crash on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The creator found himself at the center of a real-life tragedy after a reported breakup with his girlfriend and fellow influencer, Jarvis.

Appearing visibly remorseful, Peller issued an apology to his millions of followers and the Nigerian public.

He admitted that the pressure of his personal life, coupled with the pain of his recent separation, led to a lapse in judgment that nearly cost him his life.

Peller stated in a viral video:

“Nigerians, I am sorry for everything I did. I let my emotions get over me. You can abuse and call me names, but please, I am sorry. I did not do it intentionally.”

The entertainer’s plea comes after footage surfaced showing him in a state of deep distress behind the wheel of his SUV just moments before the vehicle crashed into a barrier.

The Nigerian Police, responding to the public disturbance and the potential danger posed to other road users, took the content creator into custody shortly after the crash.

Following the crash, a wave of "trolling" hit the female influencer, with some Nigerians accusing her of being an accomplice to Peller's state of mind due to alleged cheating.

Peller, however, was quick to take the bullets for her. Despite their "estranged" status, he made it clear that she should not be the target of public anger.

He insisted:

“Again, stop bullying Jarvis. The whole incident is not about her."

Peller's new year plans trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

general.22.us said:

"Nah me you Dey give quote and motivation… better make you finish want you start ooooo., lover boy."

only_one_vibrant_ventures said:

"Omo ale😂😂."

conelayodele23 said:

"You don't need to tell people just change and let people deal with new you."

ejosben said:

"All this one you Dey talk no concern Love."

haleam_x said:

"Add go back to school. Even if na online school. Even if na Geh Geh University 😂."

obaidikuannabel_olidaghe

"People wey dey plan like this nor dey follow their plans."

callme_big_savage said:

"So school no join 😂😂😂."

donslime321 said:

"Na ChatGPT him use write this."

og___cubana said:

"We nor fit forget pass o."

abiesurhia said:

"That's u business😂."

just_osaz said:

"Nah your plan nah..Wetin concern me."

vivi_world9 said:

"He should use this opportunity nd go back to school."

bigcourage_22 said:

"Please let him add go back to school 🎒🏫."

rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"Try pick jamb next yr abeg."

