Actress Toyin Abraham has told her fans to forget all they see on social media as she shared videos showing her current reality with them

The movie star disclosed that she has been very ill for some days even though she didn’t back down from working on her films

Videos shared on her page captured the moment her husband and personal assistant tended to her as she engaged in a steam therapy session

Fans and industry colleagues thronged the comment section wishing the movie star well and asking her to get adequate rest

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has got fans and colleagues worried after sharing some personal updates with them.

The movie star disclosed that she has been ill for some days even though the content on her page doesn’t give any hint about the state of her health.

Actress Toyin Abraham's hubby tends to her in video. Photo: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Over the last few days, I've been very ill, still, I was shooting my new movie for my YouTube channel and also running errands for the Ghost and the Tout too premiere."

Abraham used the opportunity to encourage her followers not to believe everything on social media as it has been curated to only show the best parts of a celebrity’s life.

She said:

"And no, I'm not trying to share everything with the world, I'm just trying to remind us that social media life is a curated life and the only reason we see the things we see here, is because we choose to let you see them."

Husband Kolawole Ajeyemi, PA tend to Toyin Abraham in videos

The actress accompanied the post with videos showing the moment her husband and personal assistant assisted her in the middle of a steam therapy session.

Watch the clip below:

Fans, colleagues show concern for the actress

The post got fans and industry colleagues of the actress wishing her well in the comment section.

Legit.ng gathered some of the goodwill messages below:

ucheogbodo said:

"So sorry dear. Please get well soon."

maryremmynjoku said:

"Sorry. Wishing you quick recovery ."

tomiwategbe said:

"Get well soon Worldbest."

debbie_shokoya said:

"Sorry Mama, The Lord Is Your Strength At The Same Time, Allow Me Laugh Pls."

