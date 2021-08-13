A suspected gunrunner, Bako Mohammed, was arrested by police officers in Kogi state on Friday, August 13

Lokoja, Kogi state - The police command in Kogi state has confirmed the arrest of a suspected kidnapper, gunrunner, and armed robber, Mohammed Bako, who was found with two AK-47 rifles and 41 rounds of ammunition.

DSP Williams Aya, the spokesman of the police command in the state, made this known to newsmen on Friday, August 13, in Lokoja, Vanguard reports.

The police said it intercepted Mohammed on a highway (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Bako, a native of Koton-karfe, was said to have immediately confessed ownership of the weapon upon arrest.

Aya said the suspect was nabbed along Idah-Ayingba road by operatives who were on a stop-and-search operation.

He added that Bako was also in possession of a locally made Baretta Pistol and 6.7mm ammunition concealed in a sack while on transit in a commercial vehicle.

Insecurity: Gunmen abduct first-class monarch in Kogi state, demand huge ransom

Meanwhile, some unknown gunmen had abducted Mohammed Adembe, a first-class traditional ruler in Kogi state and Adogu of Eganyi in the Ajaokuta local government area.

The monarch was kidnapped on Tuesday evening, July 13, along Okene-Adogo road.

An indigene of Eganyi was cited as saying that the royal father, who was alone in his car, left Okene town around 4pm on his way to Eganyi community, but was abducted between Ebiya and Eganyi by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.

The source whose name was not disclosed added that the kidnappers called the family of the monarch at about 1pm on Wednesday, July 14, and demanded a ransom of N30m to free him.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kogi state police command, William Ayah, said a special squad has been deployed to trail the abductors.

Nevertheless, he called on the general public to assist the police with useful information to enable security agents to rescue the royal father.

