The Chief Imam of Ijebu-Ode, Sheikh Mushafau Bakare, has been reportedly found dead at Ikangba area in Odogbolu LGA in Ogun state

According to a report, the prominent Islamic cleric was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday, August 11, by unknown gunmen

The report further indicates that the police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, is yet to speak on the development

Ijebu-ode, Ogun state - An emerging report indicates that a prominent Islamic cleric and chief imam of Atiba community in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state, Sheikh Mushafau Bakare, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen, has been found dead.

Punch reports that the relatives and close associates of the cleric had earlier raised an alarm over his abduction on Wednesday, August 11.

The lifeless body of the prominent imam was discovered in his car by police officers attached to the Obalende divisional police office, Ijebu-Ode.

Meanwhile, Bakare’s body was found inside his newly acquired Toyota highlander jeep in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, August 12, at the Ikangba area in Odogbolu local government area of Ogun state.

The cleric will be laid to rest later on Thursday, according to Islamic rites.

However, the spokesperson of the Ogun state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, is yet to confirm the recent development.

NANS asks Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

Earlier, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits kidnapping students in the northern part of the country as terrorists.

NANS' national president, Sunday Asefon, made the call on behalf of the association on Sunday, August 8, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Legit.ng gathers that Asefon said anyone with a propensity to kidnap and kill students in large numbers should be declared a terrorist.

El-Rufai says Kaduna schools will remain closed over insecurity

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state government has declared that all primary and secondary schools would remain closed until the security situation improves across the state.

It was reported that the commissioner for education, Shehu Muhammad, stated this on Monday, August 9, in Kaduna at a joint press conference with the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Legit.ng gathered Muhammad said that the press conference was organized to dispute the fake news going round that schools were directed to reopen for the third term on August 9.

