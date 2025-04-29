The Nigeria Police has debunked viral social media claims of a Boko Haram invasion in Oyo state, insisting the video on circulation is from 2022

Oyo State Police Command emphasised that the video, which purportedly showed trucks loaded with motorcycles and weapons, is a recycled clip aimed at inciting fear

The command’s spokesman, CSP Adewale Osifeso, in a statement on Tuesday, urged the public to remain calm

Oyo state, Ibadan - The Nigeria Police Force has maintained that the video of the alleged invasion of the state by suspected Boko Haram currently circulating on social media was recycled.

No Boko Haram threat - Oyo police

Police debunk Boko Haram invasion video in Oyo. Image of police boss for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The Oyo state police command’s spokesman, CSP Adewale Osifeso, revealed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that a video clip is currently being circulated on social media alleging the arrest of suspected Boko Haram members who invaded the state along the Ibadan Expressway.

Reacting, CSP Adewale Osifeso, said:

“The video, which allegedly depicts articulated trucks filled with motorcycles and weapons, has been verified as a recycled clip from 2022.”

Recycled video sparks panic: Police say ‘no invasion’

Governor Seyi Makinde is yet to react to the alleged invasion of Boko Haram terrorists in Oyo state. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, April 29, Osifeso said the re-emergence of the video, particularly during a period of enhanced security in the state, suggested a deliberate attempt by certain individuals with malicious intent, seeking to spread falsehoods and incite fear and unrest.

“The command urges the public to remain vigilant and disregard such antics; we assure that this does not pose any current threat to the safety and security of the state.

“To further substantiate our claim regarding the video’s outdated nature, we note that the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) at the Ilero Divisional Police Headquarters, DSP. Segun Adeyemo, who appeared briefly in the video, retired from the Nigeria Police Force in August 2024 after a long period of meritorious service,” he added.

Osifeso reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding all residents in the state and urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information.

