A man is heading to jail after casting aspersions on Adamawa state governor, Umaru Fintiri on social media

A court in the northeast state has handed down a two-and-a-half-year jail term for the man, Ali Yakubu Numan

Numan was said to have poured invectives on the governor while writing a post on his Facebook page

Yola - Yola Chief Magistrate Court II presided over by Magistrate Japhet Basani, has convicted and sentenced a man, Ali Yakubu Numan, to a two-and-a-half-year jail term for calling Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri ‘Father of all thieves.’

The Punch newspaper reports that Numan was sentenced on Wednesday, August 11 to a two-year jail term with an option of N50,000 fine for using abusive language against the governor.

He was also sentenced to six-month imprisonment without the option of a fine for disturbance of public peace.

The man was remanded in prison custody following his arraignment for defamation by the Attorney General of Adamawa state.

Earlier, counsels to the complainant, A. M. Iliyasu and M.A. Adamu, had called two witnesses who testified in court and tendered confessional statements in both English and Hausa languages respectively, among other exhibits.

On his part, counsel to the defendant and now convict, R. N. Agav, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, informing the court that his client was a first-time offender.

In another development, the Guardian newspaper reports that Governor Fintiri recently disclosed that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) assisted the state government to recover the sum of N120 million.

According to the governor, the money was recovered from defaulters who benefitted from the state’s commercial farmers' loans scheme.

Meanwhile, Jibrilla Bindow, former governor of Adamawa state, was questioned by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday, August 11.

The former governor was said to have held a party meeting in the state where some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) poured invective on President Muhammadu Buhari.

An audiotape of the meeting was leaked to the media, and some of those at the event were said to have made death wishes against the president.

In a related development, the APC in Adamawa state has taken a stern punitive measure against one of its council chairmen, Sulaiman Adamu Adamu, the chairman of Yola South local government area.

Adamu who was part of the meeting was suspended on Tuesday, August 10, over his utterances against President Buhari.

In the leaked video, the suspended chairman said it would have been good if COVID-19 killed the president.

