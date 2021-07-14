Unknown gunmen have struck in Kogi state, kidnapping a prominent traditional ruler, Mohammed Adembe, on Tuesday, July 13

Adembe, the Adogu of Eganyi, was reportedly abducted on his way to Eganyi community on the evening of Tuesday

The police command has confirmed the incident and urged residents to assist with relevant information to rescue the victim

Ajaokuta, Kogi state - Some unknown gunmen have abducted Mohammed Adembe, a first-class traditional ruler in Kogi state and Adogu of Eganyi in the Ajaokuta local government area.

The Punch reported that the monarch was kidnapped on Tuesday evening, July 13, along Okene-Adogo road.

The police have confirmed the abduction of a first-class traditional ruler in Kogi state, the Adogu of Eganyi, Alhaji Mohammed Adembe. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

An indigene of Eganyi was cited as saying that the royal father, who was alone in his car, left Okene town around 4pm on his way to Eganyi community, but was abducted between Ebiya and Eganyi by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.

The source whose name was not disclosed added that the kidnappers called the family of the monarch at about 1pm on Wednesday, July 14, and demanded a ransom of N30m to free him.

Police confirm incident

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kogi state police command, William Ayah, said a special squad has been deployed to trail the abductors.

Nevertheless, he called on the general public to assist the police with useful information to enable security agents to rescue the royal father, Daily Trust also reported.

Emir of Kajuru regains freedom

In another related development, the Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna state, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, has regained his freedom barely 24 hours after he and some members of his family were kidnapped by yet-to-be-known bandits.

The authorities reportedly confirmed the release of the aged traditional ruler on Monday, July 12.

Legit.ng gathered that he was released at about 5 pm, after spending a night in the custody of the armed bandits. However, the other 13 members of his family are still in captivity.

