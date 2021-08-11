BBNaija’s Sammie has finally approached fellow housemate, Angel, over their recent exchange in the house

The Shine Ya Eyes contestant apologised for some unsavoury words uttered in the heat of their altercation

Angel, however, remained silent and refused to acknowledge the words of apology coming from the young man

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Sammie, finally put his pride aside as he recently made the first move following his ugly exchange with a female housemate, Angel.

Recall that the two who had seemingly been an ‘item’ fell out after Angel locked lips with a new housemate, kayvee, during a truth or dare game.

BBNaija: Sammie gets ignored as he apologises to ANgel. Photo: @sammieord/@theangelbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel’s actions had gotten to Sammie which resulted in the two hurling abusive words at each other, with the 21-year-old lady making it clear that she doesn’t belong to anyone.

Well, several hours after tempers had settled, Sammie approached Angel who was seated alone in the garden. He explained that he had noticed her withdrawal since their fight and isn’t sure if it’s a result of some of his harsh words.

A remorseful Sammie apologised to Angel while noting that he never meant the words uttered during the heat of their exchange.

Sammie added that he was never aware of the derogatory term which he used during their altercation until other housemates brought it to his attention.

However, Angel refused to acknowledge his apologies the entire time, thereby causing Sammie to let her be.

Another video captured the moment Cross tried to cheer Angel up.

Watch the clips below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Sammie's apology stirs reactions

Social media users who have followed the 'situationship' between the two housemates had different things to say.

Read some of their comments below

malherbeyima said:

"Why do I love this Sammie and Angel ship to still sail?I feel he genuinely likes Angel."

heiress_tee said:

starfire_300 really got to her, I really like Angel and I miss her not talking in the house. Pls forgive Sammie."

starfire_300 said:

"I think angel really likes Sammie so she's kinda heartbroken."

jollifellow said:

"I knew he will apologize I was thinking about all day sef."

Pere says he's done with Maria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija’s Pere finally took the decision to do away with his feelings for female housemate Maria.

The current Shine Ya Eyes HOH shared his decision during a private conversation with fellow housemate Cross.

A video making the rounds online also captured the moment Pere publicly told other contestants that there is nothing between him and his deputy.

Source: Legit