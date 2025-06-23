FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has commended US-trained Dr Helen Mbakwe for launching Nigeria’s first outpatient infusion and arthritis centre in Abuja

The new facility offers advanced treatments such as infusion therapy for arthritis, antibiotic-resistant infections, and PRP injections

Stakeholders praised the initiative as a reversal of brain drain, with officials calling it an "anti-Japa" story and urging other medical professionals abroad to invest in Nigeria’s health system

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has lauded U.S.-trained physician, Dr Helen Mbakwe, for her commitment to national service following the launch of Nigeria’s first outpatient infusion and arthritis management centre.

Wike, represented by the Mandate Secretary for Health and Environment, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, at the official commissioning of the centre in Abuja, said Dr Mbakwe's initiative was a “significant leap” in healthcare innovation.

“There is no documented review on the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in Abuja or northern Nigeria. Dr Mbakwe is not just opening a centre, she’s also spearheading the first dedicated study on this often misdiagnosed condition, particularly affecting women," Wike remarked.

Initiative to transform arthritis treatment in Nigeria

The newly opened Frontline Infusion and Arthritis Outpatient Medical Facility offers a full suite of advanced therapies for arthritis and other autoimmune conditions.

With a focus on non-surgical and targeted treatments, the centre is poised to transform care for patients dealing with chronic pain.

Speaking during the launch, Dr Mbakwe said:

“Infusion therapy, including biologics, provides targeted relief that slows disease progression and restores quality of life. For many, it’s not just treatment, it’s a lifeline.”

In addition to arthritis care, the centre also unveiled Nigeria’s first outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT) programme — a solution for antibiotic-resistant infections that reduces pressure on hospital infrastructure.

“This is not just innovation, it is necessity. By offering antibiotic infusion therapy in an outpatient model, we reduce the burden on hospitals and give patients a dignified, efficient pathway to healing,” Dr Mbakwe added.

Initiative to tackle brain drain

Dr Abubakar Kana, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, said the project challenges the trend of medical brain drain known as “Japa”.

“At a time when we talk about ‘Japa,’ Helen has given us an ‘anti-Japa’ story. She returned to Nigeria to invest in our healthcare system. This is a challenge and inspiration to other medical professionals," Kana noted.

He also stressed that the establishment aligns with federal government efforts to curb medical tourism by offering quality treatment options locally.

Beyond arthritis, the facility also offers platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, viscosupplementation, nutritional counselling, and physical therapy. It is expected to serve not only Nigeria but also the broader West African region as a hub for arthritis and infusion therapy.

Dr Mbakwe dedicated the centre to God, her family, and the patients who inspired her journey.

