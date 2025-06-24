A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her experience while passing through a cemetery at night alone

In a video posted on TikTok, she captured what happened during the scary minutes that she walked inside the cemetery

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young Nigerian lady's scary experience while walking through a cemetery at night has caught the attention of many on social media.

A video, which captured her moments of fear and faith in the cemetery, quickly went viral and elicited lots of reactions.

Lady prays while walking through cemetery

The lady, known on TikTok as @doreen.elinam, posted the video with a caption that briefly explained what had transpired.

In the video, she was seen walking through the cemetery while reciting Bible verses and praying.

According to her, it was a scary scene that she witnessed but she held onto God and had faith in him to protect her.

As she moved past the dark and scary surroundings, she recited the scripture and prayed out of fear.

"POV: You decided to pass through the cemetery at night alone. Whom shall I fear? Is too scary. The word of the Lord is my strength," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shared experience at cemetery

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Pearl_Wealth said:

"By now they’re just there laughing at you they’ll be like we don’t have your time."

@Audiodemon said:

"My sister you try, e no easy me self no get that mind."

@commentcelebrity1:The Ghosts said:

"See you huh you think we have your time ong."

@Glowbee reacted:

"My sister we need answers coz whyyyy would u!! Ghost be like “huh look fella what is this”.

@judearllah said:

"They will appear in the video when you are done videoing."

@Butchcardanny said:

"Okay nah why you dey walk through the valley and shadow of death for night abi."

@E-CLASSIC commented:

"Those of us who use to pass udara trees around 12 am in the village can relate."

@ddfstteu said:

"Today I passed some cemetery err. I saw some woman mentioning names and spelling them. Eii."

@Chef papaya said:

"My dear even with that prayer, as far say ur hand clean you have a clean and good heart nothing go do u."

@irreplaceable jenny said:

"Your mind strong ohh I nr fit pass here for afternoon Godforbid even if we be 20 I nr go try am."

@Richard Clarke said:

"Mak one first tap you for shoulder fast and furious mode go activate."

@ofurd8 said:

"How I wish someone had shouted “hey gyina ho” anyway what does elinam means?"

