Mastering iconic '60s makeup trends: The ultimate guide to authentic 1960s looks

1960s makeup is timeless because it combines minimalist style with striking eye makeup. It involved a flicked upper eyeliner, matte eyeshadow on the eyelid, pastel eyeshadows, soft blush and lipstick ranging from browns and soft reds to corals and pinks. Discover the iconic 60s makeup trends and tips to help you achieve a timeless look.

Classy Matte skin (L), subtle blush (C) and winged eyeliner (R) are the iconic 60s makeup ideas. Photo: @aj.makeup, @NadiaHussainOfficial, @colorsbeautysalonandacademy on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The 1960s makeup was all about bold and dramatic eye makeup .

. Eyeshadow colour pallets were mostly brown, tan, and cream .

. Pastel eyeshadow, such as blue, mint, and lilac , was popular for a playful, wide-eyed look.

, was popular for a playful, wide-eyed look. Lipstick and blush were kept more neutral, using nude, pale pink, or soft coral shades to balance bold eyes.

Mastering iconic '60s makeup trends

The 1960s was a groundbreaking era for makeup, with several makeup trends, such as the iconic Twiggy makeup, a classic cat eye, and perfectly shaped red lips. These '60s makeup aesthetic continues to influence modern beauty trends.

1. Matte skin

Matte skin makeup is perfect for those who prefer a smooth, flawless skin with no shine or excess oil. Photo: @CharliSmithHairandMakeup, @olivialmakeupbristol on Facebook (modified by author)

Matte skin was a big trend in the 1960s makeup. Women used matte foundations, often in lighter tones, to get a soft, pale, porcelain-like look. This makeup is mostly perfect for those who prefer a clean, classic appearance or want to minimise the appearance of blemishes or oily areas.

2. Subtle blush

The subtle makeup is great for those who prefer simple, natural makeup. Photo: @malith_hettihewa, @makeupbytrisph on Instagram (modified by author)

Subtle blush was a soft and natural makeup trend in the 1960s. It involved adding a light touch of pink or peach colour to the cheeks for a gentle glow. Women used it to give their face a fresh, healthy look without drawing too much attention.

3. Winged eyeliner

The winged eyeliner makeup give your eyes a dreamy shape. Photo: @geomirand, @merry.laney on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Winged eyeliner was one of the most popular makeup trends in the 1960s. It involved drawing a thick line along the upper eyelid and flicking it out at the end to make a wing shape. You can use a liquid eyeliner to create this classic 1960s makeup look and give your eyes a dreamy shape.

4. Doe eyes

The doe-eyed look involved a fully lined eye, finished with a flick at the outer corner. Photo: @makeupbymaleehasalman, @jackiewyers on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Doe eyes were a popular 1960s makeup look that made the eyes appear big and round, like a doll or a deer. Women used black eyeliner and mascara to draw a thick line on the top lid to make the eyes pop. Long lashes, especially on the top and bottom, helped complete the soft, doll-like look.

5. Cut crease eyeshadow

Cut crease eyeshadow makeup makes the eyes pop and gives a sharp, dramatic effect. Photo: @dafna.beauty, @letspurplle on Instagram (modified by author)

Cut crease eyeshadow was a bold eye makeup style in the 1960s. Women used a dark eyeshadow line above the eyelid crease to make the eyes look bigger and more defined. This look makes the eyes pop and gives a sharp, dramatic effect.

6. Graphic eyeliner

Graphic eyeliner was a creative and bold makeup trend in the 1960s. Photo: @peteyhana, @mayasbeautyglam on Instagram (modified by author)

In the 1960s, graphic eyeliner was all about bold, creative lines that made the eyes stand out. Women used black eyeliner to draw thick wings, shapes, or even lines above the eyelid crease for a dramatic effect. This fun makeup helps women express themselves and makes their eyes stand out.

7. Sharp eyebrows

The sharp eyebrows makeup is a neat and clean. Photo: @gracegonzalezartistry, @MaylisaMakeup on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

This 1960s makeup trend is a neat and clean style. Women use eyebrow pencils to fill in and define the brows with clean lines, but they do not make them too thick. The goal is to keep the brows looking tidy and elegant, helping the bold eye makeup stand out even more.

8. Neutral lips

Neutral lips makeup is often soft and simple to keep the focus on bold eye makeup. Photo: @tinakosnik, @ErinParsonsMakeup on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Neutral lips were a simple and popular makeup style in the 1960s. Women used light favourite colours such as pale pink, beige, or peach to keep the lips soft and natural. This look balanced the bold eye makeup and gave a sweet, fresh appearance.

9. White eyeshadow

White eyeshadow makeup make the eyes look bigger and brighter. Photo: @virginiarosemakeup, @londonweddingmakeupandhair on Facebook (modified by author)

This was another popular makeup trend from the 1960s that is still used today. White eyeshadow was mostly applied all over the eyelid, sometimes up to the brow bone. It made the eyes look bigger and brighter.

10. Bold lower lashes

The bold lower lashes makeup give a doll-like, wide-eyed look that is fun and very stylish. Photo: @ajmakeup_tas, @katguevaramua on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Bold lower lashes were a popular makeup trend that focused on making the bottom lashes stand out. It was achieved by applying lots of mascara or even using individual false lashes on the lower lash line. It helped create a wide-eyed, doll-like appearance that was trendy at the time.

11. Thin, rounded brows

Thin, rounded brows' makeup match the clean makeup style of the time. Photo: @browsbyld, @annasompolskaSPMU ON Facebook 9modified by author)

In the 1960s, thin, rounded brows were neat and soft to match the clean makeup style of the time. Eyebrows were shaped into gentle curves rather than a sharp arch. This simple brow look helped highlight the bold eye makeup that was popular during the decade.

12. Soft pastel 1960s lips

Soft, pastel lips were all about keeping things simple and feminine. Photo: @adjasmakeuproom, @lanayanette on Instagram (modified by author)

Soft, pastel lips were all about keeping things simple and feminine to let the dramatic eye makeup shine. Women chose light shades like sherbet pinks, sweet peaches, and soft neutrals instead of bold reds. These colours gave the lips a gentle pop of colour that matched the light and playful mod style of the time.

13. Smudged and smoky eyes

Smudged and smoky eyes makeup creates a soft, hazy effect, like smoke, rather than sharp lines. Photo: @ZaraGulMakeupStudio, @tangsbeauty on Facebook (modified by author)

Smudged and smoky eye makeup is among the dramatic, trendy looks from the 1960s. This makeup involves blending dark eyeshadow and eyeliner around the entire eye. The goal was to create a soft, hazy effect, like smoke, rather than sharp lines.

14. Cat-eyes

The '60s cat-eye makeup is perfect for those who want their eyes to look longer: Photo: @imakeuplooks, @the.age.of.vintage on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

This iconic 1960s makeup is all about drawing a bold, winged line with black eyeliner to make the eyes look longer. You can draw the line at the inner corner of the eye and flick it upward at the outer edge to create a sharp cat shape.

15. 60s makeup hooded eyes

Hooded eyes makeup make the eyes look more open. Photo: @erinparsonsmakeup, @alexiagalatas_makeup on Instagram (modified by author)

Hooded eyes have a fold of skin that can hide the eyelid, so makeup needs to make the eyes look more open. 1960s women applied eyeshadow a little above the natural crease to help create the look of bigger eyes. They also used a thin winged eyeliner and curled the lashes, lifting the eyes and making them stand out more.

16. Modern Twiggy

Twiggy makeup includes a cut crease eyeshadow, bold black eyeliner, and drawn-on lower lashes. Photo: @BarbaraLamelzaMakeupHair, @facebeatbyindy on Facebook (modified by author)

Modern Twiggy makeup is inspired by Twiggy’s iconic 1960s style but gives it a fresh, updated twist. Twiggy was known for her bold eyes, defined cut creases, thick lashes, especially on the lower lash line, and doll-like eyeliner. Today's look keeps the bold eyes but adds smooth blending, vibrant shades, and glowing skin.

17. Purple halo eyes

Purple halo eye makeup combines the bold colour trends of the era with the classic halo technique. Photo: @pjpeejay, @makeupwithrazzu on Instagram (modified by author)

Purple halo eye makeup in the 1960s style combines the bold colour trends of the era with the classic halo technique. The look features a soft, blended purple shade on the inner and outer corners of the eyelid, with a lighter or shimmering purple or white tone in the centre to create a bright, rounded effect.

How to do a 60s makeup look?

To do a '60s makeup look, follow these key steps:

Flawless base: Apply a matte foundation with powder to get a smooth, porcelain finish, no shimmer. Defined brows: The 1960s eyebrows were kept thin and rounded. To achieve this look, shape your eyebrows with a soft arch, keeping them bold but not too thick. Bold Eyeliner: Use black liquid eyeliner to create a dramatic cat-eye or thick top line, often with a defined crease drawn above the lid (cut crease). Lashes: Apply lots of mascara or false lashes, both top and bottom, to get the iconic Twiggy doll-eye effect. Eyeshadow: Stick to light colours like cream, tan, brown, or pastel shades, often only on the lids. Add a darker shade in the crease for depth. Natural cheeks: Use a light pink or peach blush sparingly on the apples of your cheeks. Nude lips: Finish with pale lipstick in nude, peach, or soft pink tones, glossy or matte.

What makeup was popular in the 1960s?

Popular 1960s makeup included bold winged eyeliner, pastel eyeshadows, thick lashes, matte skin, and soft nude or pink lips.

What was 60s eye makeup called?

The most iconic 1960s eye makeup look was the Twiggy style, known for its dramatic, wide-eyed effect with bold eyeliner and long, thick lashes. It was named after Twiggy, one of the famous attractive models of her generation.

What lipstick did they wear in the 60s?

The most popular lipstick shades included soft neutrals and powdery pastel pinks that kept the focus on bold eye makeup.

Mastering iconic '60s makeup is all about bold eyes, flawless skin, and soft lips. With the right techniques and colours, you can easily recreate the playful and dramatic looks that defined the decade.

