Mastering iconic '60s makeup trends: The ultimate guide to authentic 1960s looks
1960s makeup is timeless because it combines minimalist style with striking eye makeup. It involved a flicked upper eyeliner, matte eyeshadow on the eyelid, pastel eyeshadows, soft blush and lipstick ranging from browns and soft reds to corals and pinks. Discover the iconic 60s makeup trends and tips to help you achieve a timeless look.
Key takeaways
- The 1960s makeup was all about bold and dramatic eye makeup.
- Eyeshadow colour pallets were mostly brown, tan, and cream.
- Pastel eyeshadow, such as blue, mint, and lilac, was popular for a playful, wide-eyed look.
- Lipstick and blush were kept more neutral, using nude, pale pink, or soft coral shades to balance bold eyes.
Mastering iconic '60s makeup trends
The 1960s was a groundbreaking era for makeup, with several makeup trends, such as the iconic Twiggy makeup, a classic cat eye, and perfectly shaped red lips. These '60s makeup aesthetic continues to influence modern beauty trends.
1. Matte skin
Matte skin was a big trend in the 1960s makeup. Women used matte foundations, often in lighter tones, to get a soft, pale, porcelain-like look. This makeup is mostly perfect for those who prefer a clean, classic appearance or want to minimise the appearance of blemishes or oily areas.
2. Subtle blush
Subtle blush was a soft and natural makeup trend in the 1960s. It involved adding a light touch of pink or peach colour to the cheeks for a gentle glow. Women used it to give their face a fresh, healthy look without drawing too much attention.
3. Winged eyeliner
Winged eyeliner was one of the most popular makeup trends in the 1960s. It involved drawing a thick line along the upper eyelid and flicking it out at the end to make a wing shape. You can use a liquid eyeliner to create this classic 1960s makeup look and give your eyes a dreamy shape.
4. Doe eyes
Doe eyes were a popular 1960s makeup look that made the eyes appear big and round, like a doll or a deer. Women used black eyeliner and mascara to draw a thick line on the top lid to make the eyes pop. Long lashes, especially on the top and bottom, helped complete the soft, doll-like look.
5. Cut crease eyeshadow
Cut crease eyeshadow was a bold eye makeup style in the 1960s. Women used a dark eyeshadow line above the eyelid crease to make the eyes look bigger and more defined. This look makes the eyes pop and gives a sharp, dramatic effect.
6. Graphic eyeliner
In the 1960s, graphic eyeliner was all about bold, creative lines that made the eyes stand out. Women used black eyeliner to draw thick wings, shapes, or even lines above the eyelid crease for a dramatic effect. This fun makeup helps women express themselves and makes their eyes stand out.
7. Sharp eyebrows
This 1960s makeup trend is a neat and clean style. Women use eyebrow pencils to fill in and define the brows with clean lines, but they do not make them too thick. The goal is to keep the brows looking tidy and elegant, helping the bold eye makeup stand out even more.
8. Neutral lips
Neutral lips were a simple and popular makeup style in the 1960s. Women used light favourite colours such as pale pink, beige, or peach to keep the lips soft and natural. This look balanced the bold eye makeup and gave a sweet, fresh appearance.
9. White eyeshadow
This was another popular makeup trend from the 1960s that is still used today. White eyeshadow was mostly applied all over the eyelid, sometimes up to the brow bone. It made the eyes look bigger and brighter.
10. Bold lower lashes
Bold lower lashes were a popular makeup trend that focused on making the bottom lashes stand out. It was achieved by applying lots of mascara or even using individual false lashes on the lower lash line. It helped create a wide-eyed, doll-like appearance that was trendy at the time.
11. Thin, rounded brows
In the 1960s, thin, rounded brows were neat and soft to match the clean makeup style of the time. Eyebrows were shaped into gentle curves rather than a sharp arch. This simple brow look helped highlight the bold eye makeup that was popular during the decade.
12. Soft pastel 1960s lips
Soft, pastel lips were all about keeping things simple and feminine to let the dramatic eye makeup shine. Women chose light shades like sherbet pinks, sweet peaches, and soft neutrals instead of bold reds. These colours gave the lips a gentle pop of colour that matched the light and playful mod style of the time.
13. Smudged and smoky eyes
Smudged and smoky eye makeup is among the dramatic, trendy looks from the 1960s. This makeup involves blending dark eyeshadow and eyeliner around the entire eye. The goal was to create a soft, hazy effect, like smoke, rather than sharp lines.
14. Cat-eyes
This iconic 1960s makeup is all about drawing a bold, winged line with black eyeliner to make the eyes look longer. You can draw the line at the inner corner of the eye and flick it upward at the outer edge to create a sharp cat shape.
15. 60s makeup hooded eyes
Hooded eyes have a fold of skin that can hide the eyelid, so makeup needs to make the eyes look more open. 1960s women applied eyeshadow a little above the natural crease to help create the look of bigger eyes. They also used a thin winged eyeliner and curled the lashes, lifting the eyes and making them stand out more.
16. Modern Twiggy
Modern Twiggy makeup is inspired by Twiggy’s iconic 1960s style but gives it a fresh, updated twist. Twiggy was known for her bold eyes, defined cut creases, thick lashes, especially on the lower lash line, and doll-like eyeliner. Today's look keeps the bold eyes but adds smooth blending, vibrant shades, and glowing skin.
17. Purple halo eyes
Purple halo eye makeup in the 1960s style combines the bold colour trends of the era with the classic halo technique. The look features a soft, blended purple shade on the inner and outer corners of the eyelid, with a lighter or shimmering purple or white tone in the centre to create a bright, rounded effect.
How to do a 60s makeup look?
To do a '60s makeup look, follow these key steps:
- Flawless base: Apply a matte foundation with powder to get a smooth, porcelain finish, no shimmer.
- Defined brows: The 1960s eyebrows were kept thin and rounded. To achieve this look, shape your eyebrows with a soft arch, keeping them bold but not too thick.
- Bold Eyeliner: Use black liquid eyeliner to create a dramatic cat-eye or thick top line, often with a defined crease drawn above the lid (cut crease).
- Lashes: Apply lots of mascara or false lashes, both top and bottom, to get the iconic Twiggy doll-eye effect.
- Eyeshadow: Stick to light colours like cream, tan, brown, or pastel shades, often only on the lids. Add a darker shade in the crease for depth.
- Natural cheeks: Use a light pink or peach blush sparingly on the apples of your cheeks.
- Nude lips: Finish with pale lipstick in nude, peach, or soft pink tones, glossy or matte.
What makeup was popular in the 1960s?
Popular 1960s makeup included bold winged eyeliner, pastel eyeshadows, thick lashes, matte skin, and soft nude or pink lips.
What was 60s eye makeup called?
The most iconic 1960s eye makeup look was the Twiggy style, known for its dramatic, wide-eyed effect with bold eyeliner and long, thick lashes. It was named after Twiggy, one of the famous attractive models of her generation.
What lipstick did they wear in the 60s?
The most popular lipstick shades included soft neutrals and powdery pastel pinks that kept the focus on bold eye makeup.
Mastering iconic '60s makeup is all about bold eyes, flawless skin, and soft lips. With the right techniques and colours, you can easily recreate the playful and dramatic looks that defined the decade.
