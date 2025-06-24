Indian doctor Rishii Bose mourns the tragic death of his cousin, killed by an Air India plane crash on June 12

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, hitting the BJ Medical College and Hospital

The plane, heading to London with 242 people aboard, resulted in only one survivor, and Rishii's cousin, a medical student, was among those killed

An Indian doctor, Rishii Bose, expressed sadness as his cousin was killed when an Air India plane crashed into his school.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

An Indian doctor, Rishii Bose, expresses sadness as his cousin is killed when an Air India plane crashed into his school. Photo: X/@Rishii_Bose, Getty Images/Sam Pathaky

Source: UGC

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

On his X page, @Rishii_Bose stated that his cousin was among the medical students who died when the plane crashed into the medical college.

A doctor mourns his cousin who was killed by the Air India plane crash. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Source: UGC

Doctor mourns cousin killed by plane crash

Dr Rishii stated that his cousin was in the hostel mess discussing with his friends when the plane crash happened.

He added that his cousin was supposed to return home the previous week but decided to stay back in school.

Expressing his shock, the doctor wrote:

“I'm still in shock. My fingers are trembling, my heart is shattered, my cousin is no more. He was in the hostel mess, sharing dreams with friends, when the Air India crash stole him away. He was supposed to come home last week, but stayed back. Now he’ll never return #planecrash.”

See the post below:

Reactions as man mourns cousin killed by crash

@naomi2009 said:

"I am so sorry for your loss. This whole incident is heartbreaking and impossible to process."

@heyy_vee said:

"Can't imagine what you're going through. Sending prayers for your family and may his soul rest in peace."

@RamK_rk said:

"I have no words, only prayers. What you and your family are going through is unimaginable. May his soul rest in peace, and may you find the strength to bear this irreparable loss. We're all standing with you in this moment of grief. #GoneTooSoon #PlaneCrash."

@coolornottbd said:

"I’m so sorry for your loss. So tragic and heartbreaking."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng