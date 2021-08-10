Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Angel and Sammie recently got into a heated fight over their unofficial relationship

Earlier on, during a Truth or Dare game, Angel and the new housemate, Kayvee, shared a kiss in a dare

This did not sit well with Sammie who expressed his irritation to Angel about 'throwing' herself at the new housemate

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Despite not being official, it appears Angel and Sammie have had a huge argument concerning her relations with the new housemates.

The fight started after a game. Photo credit: @bigbrothernaija

Source: Instagram

Truth or Dare sparks fight between Angel and Sammie

The housemates had earlier engaged in a Truth or Dare game where Angel was dared to kiss a housemate and she picked Kayvee.

This left Sammie angry leading to a heated argument between himself and Angel. In the first video below, Angel is seen yelling at Sammie about not being his ideal woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Go and find your ideal woman - Angel to Sammie

In her words:

"Why were you chasing me, dumb a*s n*gga? Go for your ideal woman. Men no scarce. Carry your ghana-must-go and go. Truly, men no scarce."

In response - and much to the amusement of Cross and some other housemates - Sammie stated that there were no men chasing after Angel. Instead, she was the one throwing herself at the male housemates.

Watch video below:

We are not official - Angel talks about relationship with Sammie

In the next video, Angel is seen sharing her side of the story with Arin and Boma.

She revealed that she had told Sammie about them not putting a label on their relationship seeing as it had only been two weeks and they have conflicting personalities.

According to Angel, she could have also caught an attitude after he let Queen - one of the new housemates - twerk for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

She went on to point out that people often put her in a box because of her appearance even though she considers herself very smart.

Watch the clip below:

Sammie explains why he is hurt

Sammie was later seen explaining his own side of the story.

Apparently, the fact that it looked like she was throwing herself at the new housemate upset him.

Whitemoney explained that according to Angel, choosing a new housemate to kiss was in Sammie's interest as it would be better than kissing one of his friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Watch the clip below:

Housemates up for eviction

Things on the sixth edition of the BBNaija show have obviously gotten more intense seeing as another set of six housemates were recently put up for possible eviction.

On another Monday evening, just like it has been the tradition on the BBNaija show, housemates on the reality show were made to go into the diary room to nominate two names of people they would love to see up for eviction.

Out of the 23 housemates currently on the show, 19 of them were made to do this considering that the new additions had only spent a day on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit.ng