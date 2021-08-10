There was recently a very heated fight between BBNaija season 6 stars, Angel and Sammie over what happened to be a truth or dare game

Sammie was very displeased that Angel kissed one of the new housemates, Kayvee, during the game and it led to a shouting match

Angel accused Sammie of slut shaming her as the male housemate said he blamed himself for wanting a woman like her

Some Legit.ng readers on social media have now shared their thoughts on who should be blamed for the shout-off between the two housemates

The energy on the BBNaija show was recently charged after one of the supposed couples in the house, Angel and Sammie, had a shout-off and called each other names.

The bad blood between them appeared to have started after Angel kissed one of the new housemates, Kayvee, during the truth or dare game.

This did not sit down well with Sammie and it led to a blow up between him and Angel. According to him, he would have preferred her to kiss one of the old guys instead of the new one.

Angel however made it clear that they were not even an item and she could do whatever she wanted in the house. She also mentioned how she did not get upset that Queen twerked on him during the truth or dare game.

Sammie also told Angel to sleep with Big Brother since she was free to do anything.

In a trending video, Angel was heard explaining her side of things to Arin and a few other housemates.

According to her, she was actually considering Sammie’s feelings and decided not to kiss any of his friends and go for the new guy during the game instead.

She also added that she had a conversation with Sammie earlier where they both agreed not to put a label on it especially because she had someone she was talking to on the outside.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Angel and Sammie's fight, take sides

Well, Legit.ng readers then took to social media to share their reactions to their heated exchange and who should take the blame.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Interesting.

Arin, Tega, Nini and 3 other housemates nominated for possible eviction

Things on the sixth edition of the BBNaija show have obviously gotten more intense seeing as another set of six housemates were recently put up for possible eviction.

After nominations from all the housemates, six of them were eventually announced by Biggie as being up for possible eviction. They are: Arin, Emmanuel, Saskay, Nini, Princess and Tega.

The newly installed Head of House, Pere, made use of his veto power and he saved one of those who was initially nominated, Saga, and replaced him with Saskay.

