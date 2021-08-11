BBNaija’s Pere has finally taken the decision to do away with his feelings for female housemate Maria

The current Shine Ya Eyes HOH shared his decision during a private conversation with fellow housemate Cross

A video making the rounds online also captured the moment Pere publicly told other contestants that there is nothing between him and his deputy

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes season has had its fair share of ‘situationships’ in the house and two housemates who have caught the attention of viewers are Pere and Maria.

However, the hopes of a proper relationship between the two have now been completely dashed following Pere’s latest revelation during a conversation with Cross.

The BBNaija star who is the current Head of House (HOH) made it clear that he is done with whatever likeness he has for Maria and is now ready to completely move on.

Pere claimed to have pushed his luck for a relationship with Maria once again and she insisted that they should simply maintain a friendship.

He, however, accused her of putting up an attitude whenever he’s being himself and trying to get familiar with other ladies in the house.

Pere went on to add that all he had for her was likeness and that feeling is already dead. According to him, it’s time to move on.

Pere sets the record clear about ‘situationship’ with Maria

A different video making the rounds online captured Pere in the room alongside Liquorose, Whitemoney, Boma among others. He screamed at the top of his voice that there’s nothing between him and Maria.

Pere vows to frustrate Whitemoney out of the kitchen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pere said he’s no longer comfortable with seeing Whitemoney all the time in the kitchen.

Confiding in Maria in the course of a private conversation between them, Pere accused Whitemoney of using cooking as a strategy.

The Head of House, however, said he cooks but has not cooked so far since the show started because he doesn’t want to have a problem with his fellow housemates.

