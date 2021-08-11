There will be consensus in Nasarawa state when it comes to choosing a presidential candidate for APC, according to a state lawmaker

Balarabe Abdullahi, speaker of the state's House of Assembly, said this during a visit by those lobbying for the candidacy of Yahaya Bello

The speaker of Kogi Assembly along with other members had visited their Nasarawa counterpart to sell the candidacy of Bello

Following a visit by state lawmakers from Kogi state, speaker of the Nasarawa House of Assembly Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has revealed how the state will arrive at a decision in choosing a candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state will meet to take a common stance in making the choice, Sun News reports.

The Kogi lawmakers led by Rt Hon Mathew Kolawole, the speaker of state' Assembly, were in Nasarawa in regards to Governor Yahaya Bello’s 2023 presidency aspiration, Punch Newspaper added.

State lawmakers have gone to Nasarawa state to solicit support for Yahaya Bello's 2023 presidency bid. Photo: @OfficialGYBKogi

Source: Facebook

Abdullahi in his remarks praised Governor Bello, saying that his capacity to govern the country is well acknowledged.

He said:

"We acknowledge the capacity of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello as he is one person that does not give chance on issue of insecurity because there would be no development without security."

‘We consider this visit as a moment of joy. We here in Nasarawa State House of Assembly always speak with one voice and always go in one direction. We want to assure you that we in Nasarawa State will speak with one voice on the issue of 2023 presidency."

Osinbajo, a worthy presidential material

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that as conversations around who emerges Nigeria’s next president in 2023 gradually takes centre stage, pundits in the ThisDay group have positioned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ahead of other eminent Nigerians listed in a poll published by ThisDay newspaper on Monday, August 9.

The poll followed an interview of former head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida, conducted by Arise TV on who should be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Aside from educational qualification, Babangida cited age and experience as important determinants for selecting Buhari’s successor in 2023, stating categorically that an energetic individual not above 60 should be considered by Nigerians for the job.

Groups canvass support for vice president

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) recently urged Osinbajo to consider joining the 2023 presidential race.

While calling for Osinbajo to declare interest in the 2023 race, the All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, appealed to the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw his presidential bid.

PCG’s national coordinator, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed and national secretary, Dr. Eberechukwu Eli Dibia made the comment while addressing reporters in Abuja.

Similarly, a group identified as the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation has described the vice president as the pathway to Nigeria’s future from 2023.

The national convener of the organisation, Foluso Ojo, in a statement in Abuja, disclosed that the group has set aside August 8 to celebrate Osinbajo.

He said the leadership qualities of the vice-president show that he can succeed Buhari in 2023 and consolidate on what it described as the good initiatives of the current administration.

Source: Legit