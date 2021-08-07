The Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation has extolled some of the leadership qualities of Nigerian vice president, Osinbajo

The support group said it is very important for Nigerians to elect a ruler that can move the nation forward

According to the national convener of the organisation, Foluso Ojo, Yemi Osinbanjo’s leadership qualities are evident

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has been mentioned as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

A group identified as the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO) described the vice president as the pathway to Nigeria’s future from 2023, The Cable reported.

The group said Osinbajo respect for the rule of law. Photo: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

The national convener of the organisation, Foluso Ojo, in a statement in Abuja, disclosed that the group has set aside August 8 to celebrate Osinbajo.

He said the leadership qualities of the vice-president show that he can succeed Buhari in 2023 and consolidate on what it described as the good initiatives of the current administration.

The organisation said:

“We have identified in the vice-president a leader of unimpeachable character; someone who can continue on the good works already started by President Muhammadu Buhari,” Foluso Ojo, the national convener of the group.’’

The OGO argued that Osinbajo has the required competence, character, and passion to move the nation forward, The News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The group explained that the event is meant to convince the vice president to accept to contest for the presidency.

According to the convener of the group, the event will hold online and offline in Abuja and states across the federation and in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

ACF commends Babangida for advocating for a younger person to succeed Buhari

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has described as timely and commendable the call by former military president Ibrahim Babangida to have a younger person as Nigeria's president in 2023.

The group said this in a statement signed by its national president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, and sent to Legit.ng on Friday, August 6.

Shettima said by throwing his weight behind younger persons, IBB has proved that he is committed to genuine democracy.

Southeast politicians urge young Nigerians to aspire for the presidency

In another news, Nigerian politicians of southeast extraction believe it is time for the mantle of national leadership to be given to the young generation.

Those who aired this view on Thursday, August 5, during a programme of the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador (NDYA) organised in Abuja were Senators Eyinnaya Abaribe, Rochas Okorocha, and Orji Kalu among others, PM News reported.

Abaribe, the Senate minority leader on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that the nation's next leadership seats should be occupied by young Nigerians who are zealous to fix the many issues bedevilling everyone.

Source: Legit.ng