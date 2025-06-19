A nanny has earned the admiration of her madam and internet users after saving a two-year-old girl from a raging fire caused by the Air India flight 171 crash

When the ill-fated aeroplane crashed into the BJ Medical College, it affected a nearby building, where the woman's child was with her nanny

Narrating what happened, the girl's mum said the nanny rushed to a higher floor with her child after their residential quarter was engulfed in smoke

Dr Chanchal Bhandari, a cardiac anaesthetist at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (UNMICRC), has her nanny partly to thank for her daughter's life following a building fire triggered by the Air India crash.

On Thursday, June 12, when the Air India flight 171 crashed into a medical college building, it caused a fire that affected the residential quarter where Chanchal lives.

A nanny saves a 2-year-old girl from a fire caused by Air India crash. Photo Credit: Hindustan Times, Anadolu, Times of India

Source: Getty Images

How nanny saved girl

According to an India Times report, the doctor rushed home on her scooter after her two-year-old daughter's nanny called to inform her that smoke was billowing from their building.

On getting to the gate, Bhandari was stopped by rescue personnel who were trying to put out the raging fire.

However, her nanny swung into action and raced to a higher floor to prevent her daughter from being suffocated. In the doctor's words:

"It was the nanny's presence of mind that really saved my girl. She promptly rushed to a higher floor as smoke engulfed our residential quarter to ensure my baby girl did not suffocate.

"She climbed down a floor after being asked by the rescuers, all the while protecting my daughter from the smoke."

She added:

"My daughter's skin had blackened due to the smoke."

Bhandari tearfully appreciated God and her nanny for saving the day.

"I am thankful to God and my nanny for her safety today."

The Economic Times reported that the rescued child is under observation at the Civic Hospital on campus.

A 2-year-old girl was rescued by her nanny. Photo Credit: Hindustan Times

Source: Getty Images

Nanny's bravery commended by netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nanny's brave act below:

Satyanarayan Saraf said:

"It's God's will, that little girl should live long."

Syed Rahamathullah said:

"Thank God."

Parminder Arora said:

"It's amazing work which Nany mind work while using her intelligence and smartness as she quickly went to the higher floor and saved the small baby thanks love ou for helping the baby desr you deserve lot of praise dear thanks have a wonderful evening thanks."

Eyewitness' account of Air India crash scene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported an eyewitness' account of what he saw at the scene of the Air India crash.

In an emotional account, the man recounted the heat from the flames and the painful cries for help that he heard.

The depth of the disaster was overwhelming, with thick smoke filling the sky and debris scattered everywhere. He said he immediately got into action with his team to assist those in need, although none could be rescued.

