On June 12, 2025, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 people on board

An Indian woman, Harpreet Kaur Hora, dies in an Air India plane crash after rescheduling her flight.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, on June 12, 2025.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board.

As reported by the Indian Express, Harpreet already booked her ticket for June 19, on a routine visit to her husband in the UK.

Harpreet and her husband, Robbie, had lived apart for four years. While she worked an IT job in India, her husband was a software engineer in London.

Her husband’s birthday fell on June 16, and because she wanted to celebrate with him, she rescheduled her flight to June 12, thereby finding herself on the ill-fated India flight.

Her father-in-law, Harjeet Singh Hora, said:

"She planned to celebrate my son’s birthday on June 16. She often visited him, but this time, this unfortunate incident occurred, and she is gone forever.”

Why Harpreet travelled from the Ahmedabad airport

In another twist, Harpreet was based in Bangalore, India, where she did her IT job and was supposed to travel from the city instead.

However, she moved to her maternal home in Ahmedabad, where her father was recovering from heart surgery.

Since she wanted to spend more time with her father, she chose to fly from Ahmedabad rather than from Bangalore.

A woman died in the Air India plane crash after changing her flight date from June 19 to June 12.

Harpreet and her husband got married in 2020, and she had plans to join her husband permanently in London.

Her uncle, Rajendra Singh Hora, said:

“She had been making plans to move to London permanently. The visits were becoming a bridge to a new life together. This trip was meant to be another building block in that future; they hoped this would be their last year of living apart.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would give to the families of plane crash victims.

15-year-old boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a 15-year-old boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

