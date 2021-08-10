Popular Nollywood actresses, Bukola Adeeyo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday were recently named by a faceless blogger of having dealings with filmmaker, Olu Micheals

Gistlover’s Blog claimed that the film stars had dealings with him on different occasions in exchange for his money allegedly made from fraudulent activities

Both actresses have now taken to social media via their Instagram pages to react to the news which they tagged false

Popular Instagram blog run by an unknown person, Gistlover, recently made claims about a number of Nollywood actresses including Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Bukola Adeeyo.

According to the blog, the actresses were s*xually involved with one filmmaker, Olu Micheals, in exchange for his money.

Gistlover described Micheals as a hardened scammer who lavishly spent money from his alleged fraudulent activities on the actresses.

Bukola Adeeyo, Nkechi Blessing, reacts to Gistlover's claims. Photos: @bukola_adeeyo, @nkechiblessingsunday

It was claimed that Nkechi Blessing got involved with him after hearing that he used to spend well on another actress, Kiitan.

The faceless blogger also said that Bukola Adeeyo and another person named Folorunsho were cooperative because the former introduced the latter to Micheals after seeing that he spent money well.

See screenshots from the post below:

Gistlover makes claims about actresses involved with Olu Michaels for money. Photos: @gistlovers_blog1

Well, Nkechi Blessing and Bukola had things to say about Gistlover’s claims.

Taking to her Instagram story, Blessing said she only blamed those who took the blog seriously. She also laughed about the blog concerning itself with the dealings of adult women.

See a screenshot below:

Nkechi Blessing reacts to Gistlover's post. Photo: @nkechiblessingsunday.

Bukola Adeeyo on the other hand penned down lengthy notes on her page. She denied any relationship with the said Micheals and asked the blogger why they were intent on destroying her home.

According to her, she would have let the matter slide but decided not to because of her daughter who would grow up to see things about her online.

Adeeyo said she had only ever met Micheals twice in her life and both times were on movie sets. She then asked the blogger what she stood to gain by being with the said filmmaker.

See her posts below:

Nigerians react

Internet users had different things to say about Gistlover’s claims and the actress’ reactions to it. Read some of their comments below:

Tomiyinadeola1:

"It is well… even people that has never met you in real life has the most to say under blogs May I never be part of useless analyzation where my mates are making it."

Adebeeceeadeoba:

"U owe no one any explanation."

Hanie__xoxo:

"I didn’t expect u to explain... u can just let it slide... potatoes will potate.... MAY GOD BLESS EVERYTHING THAT CONCERNS YOU."

_Ashabi.ak:

"You owe nobody explanation. Even if you did it’s your life and non of anyone’s business."

__Oludare:

"Some people are in such utter darkness that they will burn you just to see a light. Try not to take it personally. I LOVE YOU❤️."

Nawa o.

