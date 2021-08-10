Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, recently took to social media to react to jabs thrown her way

The movie star spoke on how an internet user claimed she was fond of mostly rocking cheap items

Nkechi shared a photo of Instagram’s billionaire owner, Mark Zuckerberg, dressed in simple clothes and said she could not do more than herself

Controversial Nigerian movie star, Nkechi Blessing, recently reacted to a viral photo of Facebook and Instagram’s billionaire owner, Mark Zuckerberg, wearing very humble clothes.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the actress said the photo reminded her of when someone claimed she used to wear only cheap items on social media.

Speaking further, Nkechi said she could not do more than what she was capable of because she had a large family to feed and her priority wasn’t to impress people on social media.

In her words:

“Lmao I Remember someone saying all the Outfits I rock and tag the vendors are just 8k,9k and 10k My dear I cannot come and do pass myself. Allow me I have a large family to feed not some group of people on Instagram that doesn’t know me to impress #contentment.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi’s post

Soon after the actress shared the post on her page, fans took to her comment section to express themselves. Read what some of them had to say below:

Adire_by_her:

“Why impress them here on gram, when they won't even come through for you at your lowest.... Tell me about “but you are a celebrity na" celebrities na angel abi.”

Teejay_zaddy:

“Their dream is to be rich not to look rich.”

Adeolami343:

“Contentment is key Impress nobody.”

_Calista.c_:

“It’s your sincerity for me momma❤️❤️❤️❤️ much love.”

Askashaketalkshow:

“Shey 8k or 10k no be money again ♀️ some plp just like to dey yarn dust sha Abeg allow me make I rock my £1 cloth in peace.”

Interesting.

