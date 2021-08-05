Nollywood movie star, Linda Osifo clocked 30 on July 27 and she shared an emotional story highlighting her journey

The actress who believes in giving back to the society as well as God donated gadgets to an orphanage in Lagos

The actress revealed that she started her philanthropism way back in Canada, giving homeless individuals food

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, recently donated seven computers to an orphanage through her foundation, Love and Oneness, in celebration of her 30th birthday.

The movie star who climbed the third floor on July 27 revealed in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng that it is the responsibility of citizens to give back to society.

Linda Osifo 's foundation donates computers to the orphanage Photo credit: @lindaosifo

Serving God by giving back

Linda believes that giving back to the minorities in society is a way of serving God and she has decided to focus on children.

Talking about the end goal, the actress revealed that she has been involved in philanthropic activities as a young girl in high school in Canada, by giving homeless individuals food in communities.

Future plans

According to the actress, donating the computers is not the first time her foundation would give back, and she plans to go global with the act of service.

She revealed that she hopes to eventually spread her tentacles to other orphanages around Lagos as well as other states.

The movie star also called out for support and partnership for her foundation so that their goals can be met.

Watch the video below:

Linda also took to Instagram with her feat at the orphanage, here's what some people had to say:

Adakarl1:

"This is great."

Antolecky:

"Lovely work sis."

Tolubally:

"Proud of you B."

Thomii_a:

"This is amazing! More grace, LAO."

Lindaosifofc:

"Keep doing the good work Queen."

Source: Legit