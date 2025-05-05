Former Manchester United star Scott McTominay is likely to lose over €2.32 million he invested in a company run by his girlfriend, Cam Reading

The Scottish midfielder joined Napoli from the Red Devils in August 2024, with both clubs agreeing to a €30 million deal

Since moving to Naples, the couple has made several public appearances, most notably bonding over their shared love of Neapolitan pizza

Scott McTominay and Shane Lynch are set to lose millions of euros after investing in Fortress Capital Partners, a lending firm.

The company is run by McTominay’s girlfriend, Cam Reading, who serves as director, and her father, Ashley Reading, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The Napoli star invested €1 million in the firm, with an additional €1.32 million loaned. Singer Shane Lynch also faces a loss of €730,000 from his investment.

Both celebrities are among the creditors owed around £20 million after the company went bankrupt.

According to UK Outlet The Sun, liquidators have warned that investors are unlikely to recover their full funds after the firm rejected a claw-back cash option via a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA). The liquidator said:

“We are unable to definitely say the proposal strikes the balance between the interests of the company and the creditors, as there has been limited disclosure of the assets of the director and his family.”

“Our view is that this CVA is highly speculative. Creditors should be aware that there may be little return.”

When did McTominay and Reading start dating?

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay and Cam Reading, though not married, have been dating since 2022.

According to Daily Mail, the couple has won the hearts of Napoli fans thanks to their public displays of affection during romantic dates around the city.

In an Instagram post, Reading referred to Naples as a "beautiful new city."

The couple also spent Christmas together, alongside Gilmour’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Buddy, with McTominay donning a historic Napoli kit.

As reported by La Repubblica, McTominay and Reading have since settled into a home by Lago Patria, a coastal lake near the suburb of Giugliano.

McTominay Joins Napoli

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay completed his move to Napoli from Manchester United in 2024 for a transfer fee of €21 million, with an additional €4.3 million in potential add-ons.

According to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old's move was finalized after Napoli offered Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte as part of the deal.

McTominay is on the brink of winning the 2024/25 Serie A title, with Napoli currently sitting atop the league with 77 points, three points ahead of second-place Inter Milan.

The midfielder has scored 11 goals and provided 2 assists in 31 appearances per Transfermarkt.

