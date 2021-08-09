The Eselu of Iselu has Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi withdrawn and cancelled the installation of a recent appointment given to Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha, former Imo state governor was appointed as Otunba Asoludero of Iselu in Yewa North LGA of Ogun state

The traditional ruler revealed this in a letter addressed to the senator representing representing Imo West Senatorial district

Ogun state - Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu has reversed his appointment of former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, as Otunba Asoludero of Iselu in Yewa North local government area of Ogun state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the traditional ruler made this known in a letter addressed to the senator, however, he did not disclosed why the title was being withdrawn.

According to Oba Akinyemi, the withdrawal and the cancellation of the installation ceremony were not done out of hatred for Okorocha, but in the interest of peace and harmony.

While urging the federal lawmaker to accept the development as an act of God, the traditional ruler advised Okorocha to keep assisting the needy and also not hesitate to help in developing Iselu community and Nigeria.

The installation ceremony for Okorocha as as Otunba Asoludero of Iselu based on his acceptance letter for the title was initally fixed for September 19.

