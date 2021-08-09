Breaking: Passenger burnt alive as IPOB sit-at-home order turns bloody

The sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has turned bloody in Imo state

No fewer than one passenger was burnt in Nkwogu, Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of the southeast state

CSP Mike Abattam, the public relations officer of the Imo state police command is yet to confirm the tragic development

Imo state - Imo state on Monday, August 9, turned bloody following the sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu.

Daily Trust reports that one passenger was burnt alive inside one of the three buses that were torched by a mob in Nkwogu, Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of the state.

According to the report, two vehicles belonging to a popular transport company into a group of hoodlums suspected to be members of IPOB while coming from Umuahia, Abia state capital.

It was gathered that the suspects shot at the tyres, which forced the bus to stop and the passengers hurried to safety.

However, the passenger could not escape before the bus was burnt down, while one of the bus drivers was reportedly shot.

Imo state residents appeared to observe the order as commercial activities were grounded in most parts of the state.

Do not obey IPOB’s sit- at-home order - Ohanaeze worldwide tells southeast residents

Earlier, the apex Igbo cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has opposed the sit-at-home directive by IPOB in the southeast region.

However, the Chidi Ibeh-led faction of the Ohanaeze in a statement in Abakaliki on Friday, August 7, said the economic loss from such exercise would be enormous.

According to the secretary-general of the faction, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the sit-at-home order, if complied with, might harm diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB’s sit-at-home order suffers major setback as Obiano, Umahi issue stern warning

Meanwhile, there will be no sit-at-home in Ebonyi state on Monday, August 9, as all schools, markets, commercial banks and offices will be open.

The directive came from Governor David Umahi, countering an earlier order issued by the proscribed IPOB.

According to the Ebonyi governor, observing unnecessary sit-at-home will draw the state backwards economically and it is wrong.

