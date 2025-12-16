Rising rent across Sokoto state had delayed marriages and strained long-held cultural expectations around family formation

Estate agents and residents had linked the housing crunch to scarce rentals, high land prices and soaring building costs

State and federal governments had announced housing projects, though residents had raised concerns about fair allocation

Soaring rent across Sokoto state is forcing many young residents to postpone marriage and reshaping long-held social norms, as families struggle to secure affordable accommodation in a city once considered relatively inexpensive.

Complaints have grown louder in recent months, with social media filled with appeals from young women and families urging authorities to intervene.

Many say the inability of prospective grooms to rent modest homes has become a major obstacle to starting family life in a society where marriage is both a cultural and religious priority.

Single ladies lament high rent

Sokoto’s traditions encourage men to secure a home before marriage. That expectation is now colliding with sharp increases in land prices, building costs and annual rent. Residents say the result is frustration and anxiety among youths who feel trapped between social expectations and economic reality.

In a report by Daily Trust, a young woman, who asked not to be named, warned online that the situation could expose women to moral and social risks.

“We want to marry, but our men simply cannot afford rent,” she wrote.

Estate agents confirm that even basic housing has moved beyond the reach of many households. Alhaji Murtala Falke said low-end options are no longer cheap.

“A single room with running water now costs N300,000, while a self-contained unit goes for N400,000 and above. A two-bedroom flat costs between N1.5 million and N2 million annually,” he said.

Falke added that some houses have remained vacant for years because landlords insist on high prices. He said dome houses in parts of the city are offered at N3 million per year and attract few tenants.

“I have almost 50 clients—most of them grooms-to-be—waiting for houses, but there is simply nothing available,” he said.

“Our wealthy people lack compassion,” he added.

“In states like Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara, houses are far more affordable. But here, our rich people refuse to help.”

The Director General of the Sokoto Hisbah Commission, Malam Nura Attahiru, said the crisis affects even senior officials. He said two of his children are ready for marriage but housing setbacks persist.

“I paid N1.3 million for one house and N1.4 million for another, despite the repairs needed. But ten days later, the landlords returned my money and cancelled the agreements,” he said.

Another agent, Alhaji Ahmed Falke, blamed a mix of investment choices and rising construction costs. He said wealthy investors prefer commercial projects while many landlords are civil servants relying on rent after retirement.

“Secondly, building materials have become prohibitively expensive,” he said.

“A bag of cement now costs about N9,000. A tipper of sand that previously sold for N50,000 now costs N150,000.”

Falke said no new rental houses have entered the market for years, while land prices have surged sharply.

Government response and concerns

Religious leaders have urged swift action. Sheikh Isa Talatan Mafara called for affordable housing and job creation, warning that delayed marriages could affect social stability. Malam Attajiri asked for rent regulation and closer oversight of estate agents.

The state government says it is building and completing hundreds of housing units in Wamakko, Dange-Shuni and Millennium City. Governor Ahmed Aliyu said the homes will be allocated to low-income earners through flexible payment plans. The federal government is also constructing 250 units in the state.

Residents say fair allocation will be key, warning that without transparency, the crisis will persist.

