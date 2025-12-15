Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

State House, Abuja- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is holding a closed-door meeting with the Service Chiefs at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is President Tinubu’s first meeting with the military high command since he swore in General Christopher Musa (retd.) as the new Minister of Defence on December 4.

As reported by The Punch, the meeting started about 06:01pm (local time) on Monday, December 15, 2025, after the security chiefs arrived at the forecourt and were ushered into the President’s office.

The meeting also comes days after Nigeria’s Senate approved Tinubu’s request to deploy troops to Benin Republic following an attempted coup in the neighbouring country.

