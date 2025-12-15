Breaking: Tinubu Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs in Aso Rock
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
State House, Abuja- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is holding a closed-door meeting with the Service Chiefs at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.
This is President Tinubu’s first meeting with the military high command since he swore in General Christopher Musa (retd.) as the new Minister of Defence on December 4.
As reported by The Punch, the meeting started about 06:01pm (local time) on Monday, December 15, 2025, after the security chiefs arrived at the forecourt and were ushered into the President’s office.
The meeting also comes days after Nigeria’s Senate approved Tinubu’s request to deploy troops to Benin Republic following an attempted coup in the neighbouring country.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.