FIRS says its MoU with France’s tax authority is focused on capacity building and knowledge sharing

The agency stressed that the agreement does not grant access to Nigerian taxpayer data or digital systems

The service reaffirmed its commitment to data protection, transparency and Nigeria’s economic development

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has clarified recent public concerns surrounding its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with France’s tax authority, the Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFIP), stating that the agreement poses no risk to Nigeria’s data security or sovereignty.

In a statement addressing reports and online commentary, the agency said the MoU is a standard international cooperation framework focused strictly on technical assistance and capacity building.

According to the statement, the agreement does not grant France access to Nigerian taxpayer data, digital platforms or operational systems.

The revenue agency emphasised that all Nigerian laws on data protection, cybersecurity and national sovereignty remain fully applicable and will continue to be enforced.

It added that safeguarding taxpayer information remains a top priority for both FIRS and the emerging Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

It is global practice — Agency

FIRS explained that similar cooperation agreements are common among tax authorities globally and are designed to promote collaboration, knowledge sharing and the adoption of international best practices.

It described France’s DGFIP as one of the world’s most advanced tax administrations, with extensive experience in digital transformation, governance and public finance.

According to the agency, the partnership is advisory in nature, non-intrusive and fully controlled by Nigeria, and intended to support institutional strengthening, workforce development and policy improvement, rather than operational control.

Responding to claims that the MoU could sideline local technology firms, FIRS said it continues to work closely with Nigerian companies such as NIBSS, Interswitch, Paystack and Flutterwave.

“Contrary to misconceptions, the MoU does not displace local technology providers. FIRS and the emerging Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) continue to work closely with Nigerian innovators such as NIBSS, Interswitch, PayStack, and Flutterwave. The MoU does not include the provision of technical services; it is limited to knowledge sharing, institutional strengthening, workforce development, policy support, and best-practice guidance,” the statement read.

The agency stressed that the agreement does not involve the provision of technical services or the replacement of local solutions.

FIRS further noted that while public engagement on tax reforms is welcome, discussions should be guided by the actual content of the agreement.

It maintained that the MoU strengthens Nigeria’s tax administration by supporting the development of a modern, globally competitive revenue system that remains firmly under national control.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, professionalism and partnerships that support Nigeria’s long-term economic growth.

Legit.ng reported that the Northern Elders Forum had raised an alarm over the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the FIRS and the French tax authority, urging President Bola Tinubu to halt the implementation of the MOU.

According to the group, the agreement threatens Nigeria’s economic sovereignty and national security to foreign control. NEF also called for strict data sovereignty laws and full local control of tax infrastructure.

