The national grid platform confirmed a sharp drop in electricity supply across the country

Generation companies were reported to be struggling with gas shortages that limited their output

The disruption raised concerns about the stability of power supply for homes and businesses nationwide

NationalGridNg announced on X on December 16 that the country’s electricity supply had fallen due to challenges faced by generation companies (GenCos).

The grid platform reported that the decline was linked to gas supply constraints, which had affected the ability of GenCos to operate at full capacity.

Gas supply constraints affect GenCos

In its statement, NationalGridNg explained:

“Major reason for drop in power supply nationwide: GenCos are experiencing gas supply constraints affecting their optimal output and general operational frequency.”

The message suggested that the shortage of gas had disrupted the operational frequency of power plants, leading to reduced electricity generation across the country.

Impact on electricity generation

The announcement highlighted how critical gas supply remained to the stability of the national grid. With GenCos unable to maintain optimal output, households and businesses across the nation experienced reduced power availability.

The update from NationalGridNg drew attention to the wider issue of energy reliability in the country. Many users on X expressed concern about the impact of the reduced supply on daily life and economic activity.

Why is Nigeria experience electricity problems in 2025?

Nigeria’s electricity sector has faced decades of instability, marked by frequent national grid collapses and chronic supply shortages.

Nigeria’s electricity problems reportedly date back to the 1970s when rapid urbanisation and industrial growth outpaced investment in power infrastructure. The country relied heavily on gas-fired plants, but poor maintenance, corruption, and underfunding left the system unable to meet rising demand.

By the 1990s, blackouts had become a daily reality, forcing households and businesses to depend on diesel generators for survival.

The national grid itself has been notoriously fragile. Between 2017 and 2023, Nigeria recorded 46 grid collapses, plunging millions into darkness each time. These collapses were often triggered by gas supply shortages, equipment failures, and transmission bottlenecks.

Even when generation capacity improved slightly, reaching around 5,800 megawatts in 2025, it remained far below the needs of a population of over 200 million.

Experts have repeatedly pointed to systemic issues: inadequate investment, poor regulatory oversight, and reliance on outdated infrastructure. The grid’s instability has had wide economic consequences, raising production costs and discouraging foreign investment.

Despite reforms and privatisation efforts in the 2010s, Nigeria’s electricity supply continues to struggle, with grid collapses symbolising the broader crisis of energy reliability.

National grid collapses

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria's national grid has again collapsed with the total of 50 Mega Watts drop, according to the report that emerged after the incident.

A breakdown of the affected distribution companies indicted that the collapse, which happened around 12:25 pm on Wednesday, September 10, affected 11 of them, including the Abuja Electric.

This would be the third time Nigeria would be experiencing a breakdown in its national grid. It happened in January and February, but the government promised it was finding the lasting solution to the recurring menace. Nigerians have complained about the consistent power grid collapse in the country. It has prompted condemnation and criticism from the people and business owners.

