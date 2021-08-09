Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo state has promised to set up an Islamic University in Daura, the hometown of President Buhari

The former governor noted that his foundation, Rochas Okorocha Foundation, would construct the university with modern facilities

The senator and chieftain of the ruling party, the APC, was conferred with a traditional title of Maga Alherin Kasar Hausa by the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk

The university

Representing Okorocha at an event in Daura on Saturday, August 7, Isa Halidu noted that students would enjoy free tuition and accommodation at the university.

He stated:

"Because the Emir of Daura made me a traditional titleholder, I am going to give a gift, perhaps, that would never be forgotten. I will build an Islamic university with modern facilities under Rochas Okorocha Foundation and to be commissioned by myself in Daura town."

Meanwhile, the federal government had previously announced a plan to build a university of transportation in the town with major contributions from Chinese contractors executing projects for the government.

