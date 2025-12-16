Breaking: Former Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, is Dead

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad died at 71 in a Saudi Arabian hospital

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad (retd.), has died at the age of 71.

Justice Muhammad reportedly passed away at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, barely two weeks before his 72nd birthday, which would have been on December 31.

Death confirmed by Muslim law students’ body

The death of the former head of Nigeria’s judiciary was confirmed on Tuesday in Abuja by the Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS).

In a condolence statement titled “NAMLAS Condolence Message on the Passing of Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, Former Chief Justice of Nigeria,” the association described his passing as a profound national loss.

“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return. The Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students receives with profound sorrow the news of the passing of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria. His demise is a monumental loss to the Nigerian judiciary, the legal profession, the Muslim Ummah, and the nation at large," the statement read.

NAMLAS hails legacy of integrity and service

The association described the late jurist as “a towering figure of integrity, humility, and unwavering commitment to justice.”

According to NAMLAS, Justice Muhammad exemplified the highest ideals of the Bench throughout his judicial career.

“Throughout his service, he embodied fairness, courage, and fidelity to the rule of law.

“As Chief Justice of Nigeria, he discharged his responsibilities with wisdom and restraint, leaving behind a legacy of service that will continue to guide generations of legal practitioners," the statement said.

Remembered as mentor to young lawyers

Beyond his role in the judiciary, NAMLAS noted that Justice Muhammad played a significant mentorship role, particularly among young Muslim law students across the country.

“To NAMLAS, the late Chief Justice was more than a jurist; he was a fatherly pillar and a source of encouragement to Muslim law students nationwide,” the association stated.

It added that his openness to mentoring young legal minds reflected his belief in continuity and the nurturing of future custodians of justice.

Condolences pour in for late jurist

The association extended condolences to Justice Muhammad’s family, the Nigerian judiciary, the Federal Government and the Muslim Ummah.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Nigerian Judiciary, the Government and people of Nigeria, and the entire Muslim Ummah,” the statement said.

NAMLAS also offered prayers for the repose of his soul, asking Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him the highest abode in Jannatul Firdaus.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad served as Chief Justice of Nigeria until his retirement, leaving behind a career widely regarded as marked by discipline, humility and devotion to justice.

Source: Legit.ng