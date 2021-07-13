Rochas Okocha was dealt a heavy blow by his own political party, the ruling APC, on Tuesday, July 13

The national leadership of the party on Tuesday approved the Okorocha's suspension which came from the Imo state chapter of the APC

Okorocha is facing serious allegation bordering on anti-party activities that clearly violates the APC's constitution

A former governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, has been suspended by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The NWC on Tuesday, July 13, ratified the earlier decision of the state's chapter of the ruling party following claims of gross anti-party activities on Okorocha's part.

The letter approving Okorocha's temporary sack from the party was signed by the chairman of the interim national caretaker committee of the party, Mai Mala Buni, and APC's secretary, Senator John Akpanudoehede, Leadership reports.

A report by The Cable quote the letter:

“This is to communicate to you, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Party ratification of your suspension by the Imo State Chapter of our great party for anti-party activities.

“The suspension follows after the recommendation by the Imo State Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate allegations of gross anti-party activities against you which is in line with Article 21 (B) I-VI of our party’s constitution.”

Okorocha drops bombshell, says Igbo will lose most if Nigeria breaks up

Meanwhile, a message had been sent to all southeasterners by no other person than Senator Okorocha.

The former Imo state governor called on people of the southeast to stop the agitation for Nigeria’s breakup. According to him, the Igbos would be the worst hit if Nigeria breaks up.

He called on the southeast people to make moves to fix the country and not call for its disintegration.

The senator said:

“It is only an Igbo man that goes to a place and remains put in that place, buys a land and builds a house for his family without feeling insecure. The Igbo will lose more if Nigeria divides."

