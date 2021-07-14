There are viral claims that Senator Rochas Okorocha is eyeing a spot in the Peoples Democratic Party

However, the former Imo governor set the record straight with his latest clarification on Tuesday, July 13

Okorcha asserted that no one in the state, not even Governor Hope Uzodinma, can make him leave the APC

Imo - Rochas Okorocha has debunked unconfirmed claims that he is about to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okorohca who spoke through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Tuesday, July 13, alleged that the report is being spread by loyalists of Governor Hope Uzodinma who aim at using blackmail to force him out of the All Progressives Congress, Punch reports.

The senator said the fake news was ill-timed because it came soon after he led other APC chieftains in Imo to the ruling party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Vanguard also reported.

Onwuemeodo said:

“Governor Hope Uzodinma cannot and will not blackmail Senator Rochas Okorocha out of the All Progressives Congress. Governor Uzodinma was behind the fake story of Senator Rochas Okorocha leaving the APC for the PDP, last Monday.

“He had come up with the fake story of Okorocha leaving APC because the National Secretariat of the Party had set up a reconciliation Committee. And also because of Okorocha’s visit to the National office of the party with men and women who had sacrificed all they had to make APC the party to beat in Imo and with National Assembly members who have the mandate of the people."

The media aide added that there would not have been an APC in the state if his principal did not take the risk he took while in power.

APC national leadership denies suspending Okorocha

Meanwhile, the APC had denied reports that its National Working Committee (NWC) had suspended Okorocha.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, John James Akpanudoedehe, APC's spokesman, said for the record, the ruling party has no NWC at the moment.

Senator Akpanudoedehe noted that the viral report was forged by fifth columnists who intend to deceive the public.

