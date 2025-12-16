Veekee James has found herself on the wrong side of Lizzy Anjorin after making a comment about the Nollywood actress in a viral video

During a show, the fashion designer was asked to pick a celebrity she thought would be arrested before the end of the year

In the viral video, she bluntly stated that she didn’t know who Anjorin was, a comment that sparked a fiery response from the actress

Controversial Yoruba actress Lizzy Anjorin has fired back at popular fashion designer Victoria James Atere, aka Veekee James, in a new social media drama that has left many talking.

This comes after Veekee, while speaking on a new episode of Unfiltered & Extra Spicy, was asked to name a celebrities who would likely be arrested before the end of the year.

Lizzy Anjorin responds as Veekee James speaks about her, VDM, Portable and Deeone on Unfiltered & Extra Spicy show. Credit: lizzyanjorin/veeekeejames.

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer was given three options, Deeone, Portable, and Lizzy Anjorin.

While she named VeryDarkMan as the celebrity who could be arrested before the end of the year, the host, however, asked her to choose from the three options provided instead.

Responding, she ruled singer Portable out of her options. Speaking about comedian Deeone, the fashion designer said she doesn’t take anything he says seriously.

"If you take DeeOne seriously, you are either jobless or there is a problem. I have really not seen him say something serious," she said.

Veekee James sparks outrage after claiming she doesn’t know Lizzy Anjorin on Unfiltered & Extra Spicy show. Credit: lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Regarding Lizzy, the fashion designer stated that she didn’t know who she was.

The video of Veekee James speaking about Portable, Deeone, and Lizzy Anjorin is below:

Lizzy Anjorin reacts to Veekee James' comment

In a fiery clapback, the actress argued that she didn’t know when a cooking program became an avenue to attack people.

She blasted Veekee for being naïve not to know the show was a setup, as she also rained abuses and curses on the host and Iyabo Ojo.

The video of Lizzy Anjorin’s response to Veekee James’ comment is below:

Reactions as Lizzy Anjorin blasts Veekee James

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

motumi444 said:

"I was patiently waiting for her response guess what here she goes."

folasewa.adebayo.75 commented:

"But Veekee James said she doesn’t know her Abi which kind wahala be this."

mariam_folorunsho111 commented:

"She has a lot to say but English is holding her back."

itsbamitale_ said:

"But you have been following her on ig and she still dosnt know who u are bro."

odunayoolalandu commented:

"Izzz like you people have forgotten Veekee James made Priscilla's wedding dress? She has had her in mind since then. Werey alaso."

sothair_gallery said:

"D host actually deserved whatever Lizzy says to her, cos everyone knows Lizzy will react."

egohalt commented:

"I hate it when people pinch someone to trigger them and expect them not to react. Did that show host know that Lizzy will respond, yes! All na content and trending right? To the extent of making them insult your father? This was an intended trend!"

Lizzy Anjorin drags Iyabo Ojo again

Legit.ng previously reported that Lizzy Anjorin resumed calling actress Iyabo Ojo.

According to Lizzy, the mother of two would do anything to destroy people with lies to gain sympathy for donation. As proof of her bold claims against Iyabo, Lizzy shared an old video of the actress declaring herself a Marlian after receiving a gift from Naira Marley.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng